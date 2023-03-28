ADVERTISEMENT
AU Chairperson issues statement over protests in Kenya

Denis Mwangi

African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, has expressed deep concern over protests in Kenya.

AU Commisioner Moussa Faki, pictured on January 31, 2017 in Addis Ababa, criticised member states for a lack of solidarity to combat famine and drought, with the situation set to worsen as the rainy season ends
In a statement, AU Chair Moussa Faki said the protests and attacks have resulted in the loss of life, damage to property, and the disruption of economic activities in the capital.

The Chairperson urged all stakeholders to remain calm and engage in dialogue to address any differences that may exist.

He called for unity and reconciliation among all Kenyans, emphasizing the importance of national unity.

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga leads protesters in a demonstration in Nairobi on March 27, 2023
In his statement, the Chairperson recalled the successful conduct of the General Elections in August 2022 and the subsequent confirmation of the election outcome by the Supreme Court.

He urged all Kenyans to embrace the democratic process and respect the rule of law.

The Chairperson reiterated his total solidarity and support for the government and the Kenyans in their efforts to work towards national unity, peace, and stability in the country.

Azimio Party leader Raila Odinga speaking during a media briefing on February 15, 2023
The recent protests were staged by Azimio la Umoja supporters led by Raila Odinga to criticise the outcome of the August 2022 polls and the high cost of living.

The protests quickly turned violent, with reports of clashes between protesters and the police.

