AU Chairperson issues statement over protests in Kenya

The Chairperson urged all stakeholders to remain calm and engage in dialogue to address any differences that may exist.

He called for unity and reconciliation among all Kenyans, emphasizing the importance of national unity.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

In his statement, the Chairperson recalled the successful conduct of the General Elections in August 2022 and the subsequent confirmation of the election outcome by the Supreme Court.

He urged all Kenyans to embrace the democratic process and respect the rule of law.

The Chairperson reiterated his total solidarity and support for the government and the Kenyans in their efforts to work towards national unity, peace, and stability in the country.

Pulse Live Kenya

The recent protests were staged by Azimio la Umoja supporters led by Raila Odinga to criticise the outcome of the August 2022 polls and the high cost of living.

ADVERTISEMENT