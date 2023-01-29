Authorities take action after drowning incident in Juja dam

Juja Sub-County commander, Phyllis Muthoni said the area is now a no go zone warning those that have been using the dam as a recreation point.

Muthoni said those that will be found in the area will be charged for environmental degradation charges.

“We have agreed with the Kiambu County government, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the public to ensure that no unsanctioned human activity is allowed around the dam past 6 pm. That place is not a sanctioned recreation site...in any case, the dam is on private land and no license has been given to allow its usage for public picnics," she said.

Pulse Live Kenya

The move comes two days after the burial of Tirus Kiiru in Nyeri county.

The other deceased Fridah Kamuyu on the other hand was identified eight days later by her family members and is yet to be laid to rest.

Tirus Maina’s surprising eulogy

On the day of his send-off, many Kenyans were surprised by the short eulogy published by his family.

The 3-paragraph summary touched on his parents, and siblings leaving out any mention of a wife or children.

In the eulogy, Tirus is remembered as a loving and caring man, particularly towards his siblings.

Euology of the late Tirus Maina Pulse Live Kenya

“The late Titus Maina was born on February 1984 in Mukurweini, Nyeri County. He was the third-born son of the late Joseph Gikonyo and Madrin Wangui. He was a loving brother to Jedidah Wangari, the late Judy Wairimu, Michael Mbore, Joyce Wanjiru and Isaiah Mwangi,” the eulogy reads.