Authorities take action after drowning incident in Juja dam

Amos Robi

The dam has been a chilling point for people within and without the area who want to unwind

A rescue vehicle in Juja dam where two people drowned
A rescue vehicle in Juja dam where two people drowned

Authorities in Juja, Kiambu county have moved swiftly to take action after the incident that saw two people lose their lives in Juja dam.

Juja Sub-County commander, Phyllis Muthoni said the area is now a no go zone warning those that have been using the dam as a recreation point.

Muthoni said those that will be found in the area will be charged for environmental degradation charges.

“We have agreed with the Kiambu County government, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the public to ensure that no unsanctioned human activity is allowed around the dam past 6 pm. That place is not a sanctioned recreation site...in any case, the dam is on private land and no license has been given to allow its usage for public picnics," she said.

The move comes two days after the burial of Tirus Kiiru in Nyeri county.

The other deceased Fridah Kamuyu on the other hand was identified eight days later by her family members and is yet to be laid to rest.

On the day of his send-off, many Kenyans were surprised by the short eulogy published by his family.

The 3-paragraph summary touched on his parents, and siblings leaving out any mention of a wife or children.

In the eulogy, Tirus is remembered as a loving and caring man, particularly towards his siblings.

The late Titus Maina was born on February 1984 in Mukurweini, Nyeri County. He was the third-born son of the late Joseph Gikonyo and Madrin Wangui. He was a loving brother to Jedidah Wangari, the late Judy Wairimu, Michael Mbore, Joyce Wanjiru and Isaiah Mwangi,” the eulogy reads.

Maina was a businessman based in Kiambu.

