Autopsy reveals cause of Form 1 Kilungu Boys High School student's death

The sudden loss left both his family and schoolmates in shock, with questions swirling about the circumstances surrounding his demise.

Kennedy Malinda, Chairman of the Kilungu Boys School's Board of Management, provided some clarity on Saturday, revealing that an autopsy had been conducted to determine the cause of Kirimi's death.

Contrary to earlier speculations of injuries from bullying, the autopsy results pointed to a natural cause – an infection.

"I had promised to issue a statement on the unfortunate incident of our student who passed on at Kilungu Boys School.

"The postmortem was done this afternoon at Chiromo Mortuary by the Government pathologist in the presence of all interested parties. The results indicated that it was a natural death caused by an infection," Malinda stated.

Kilungu Boys High School late student Emmanuel Kirimi Kaimenyi

The tragedy unfolded when Kirimi fell ill on the morning of Thursday, January 25, and was swiftly taken to Kilungu Sub County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. Initially, the family had suspected foul play, with visible marks on Kirimi's body raising concerns of physical assault.

"I saw the boy’s forehead had a very visible mark. The report we got was that the boy was brought to the hospital for treatment but the hospital says the boy was dead when he was brought.

"I am wondering what they are trying to hide," expressed Lisa Mwongeli, an aunt to the deceased.

Kirimi's father Joseph Kaimenyi said his son had no history of ailments wondering where the sudden stomach upsets arose from.

“My son does not have a background of health conditions so I am wondering where the problem started,” the boy’s father, Joseph Kaimenyi, said.

Kilungu Boys High School Headteacher Geoffrey Muema

