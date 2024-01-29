Form 1 student dies mysteriously 10 days after joining Kilungu High School

The young boy, who joined the school just a few weeks ago on January 15, tragically passed away under mysterious circumstances, leaving his family shattered and the school community in shock.

The heartbreaking news started when Emmanuel complained of a stomach ache and was rushed to a private hospital. However, the parents would later be called to identify the young boy’s body at Kilungu mortuary on January 25.

Kilungu High School student Emmanuel Kirima Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

“My son does not have a background of health conditions so I am wondering where the problem started,” the boy’s father, Joseph Kaimenyi, said.

The situation took a distressing turn as the family, upon inspecting his body, discovered visible facial injuries, especially on his forehead.

“I saw the boy’s forehead had a very visible mark. The report we got was that the boy was brought to the hospital for treatment but the hospital says the boy was dead when he was brought. I am wondering what they are trying to hide,” Lisa Mwongeli, an aunt to the deceased, said.

Kilungu Medical Superintendent Dr Everlyne Kitungo confirmed that the body was brought to the hospital on January 25 as a case of ‘dead on arrival’ accompanied by a teacher.

ADVERTISEMENT

The school has remained tight-lipped about whether these injuries resulted from a fight, a fall, or an act of bullying before his hospitalisation.

The lack of clarity surrounding Emmanuel's health has left his parents devastated, raising concerns about the handling of their son's well-being within the school premises.

Kilungu Boys High School Headteacher Geoffrey Muema stated that the school administration followed standard protocol when a student falls ill, and they were taken aback by the hospital's grim announcement of Emmanuel's passing.

Kilungu Boys High School Headteacher Geoffrey Muema Pulse Live Kenya

He also denied claims from the family that the boy had visible marks on his forehead. Despite numerous inquiries from the grieving family, the school has not provided any information regarding the circumstances leading to the visible injuries on Emmanuel's body.

ADVERTISEMENT

This has fueled suspicions and heightened the family's anguish, prompting them to transfer Emmanuel's body to Chiromo Mortuary for a post-mortem examination scheduled for Monday.