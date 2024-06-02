The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Azimio, Omtatah plot to save Kenyans from taxes proposed in Finance Bill 2024

Charles Ouma

Taxation must have a compelling reason. Telling us that you want tax without telling us where it will be used is unacceptable - Omtatah.

DAP-K Party leader and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance principal Eugene Wamalwa
DAP-K Party leader and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance principal Eugene Wamalwa

A section of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance leaders have vowed to save Kenyans from looming taxes proposed in the Finance Bill 2024.

Recommended articles

Speaking in Busia County on Saturday, the leaders maintain that the taxes are punitive and vowed to use every lawful means to oppose the same.

They also questioned where the taxes collected have been channeled to with no significant infrastructural project under the Kenya Kwanza administration.

"Since he became president he has added new taxes every day. This year's Finance Bill he is adding a VAT of 16% on essential commodities including bread, and cooking oil and this will add the price of food," DAP-K Party leader Eugene Wamalwa slammed.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged Members of Parliament (MPs) to be faithful in their mandate and shoot down the bill, opining that majority of Kenyans are opposed to the proposed taxes.

Wamalwa noted that Azimio lawmakers are in touch with the reality on the ground and will oppose the Finance Bill 2024.

Busia Senator Okiya Omtata who was in attendance expressed his frustration s at the new taxes, asserting that taxation should not be used to steal from Kenyans.

"We shall not allow you to use taxation to steal from Kenyans. Taxation must have a compelling reason. Telling us that you want tax without telling us where it will be used is unacceptable," said Omtatah.

ADVERTISEMENT
Busia Senator and Activist Okiya Omtatah
Busia Senator and Activist Okiya Omtatah Pulse Live Kenya

Senator Omtatah received the blessings of Azimio la Umoja to challenge the proposed taxes in court.

READ: Mudavadi confirms UDA-ANC merger talks as Ruto's team eyes more options beyond Mt Kenya

The tough-talking Senator also maintained that President William Ruto should avail the particulars of the bilateral agreements made between Kenya and the United States (US) during his recent visit to the U.S.A.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Let the republic of Kenya be free. We never fought for independence to be taken back to be colonized. Can you make public what contracts you have signed with the Americans? What is informing these contracts and where do you get the capacity to commit Kenya without going through the people of Kenya," said Omtatah.

On political realignments in Western Kenya, the leaders had no kind words for COTU Secretary General, Francis Atwoli who they accused of misleading the region for his own benefit.

The urged the public to ignore Atwoli’s calls for a mega rally dubbed Bukhungu 3.

"Some leaders are working to rally Luhya people to head to Bukhungu 3 to support the government of someone called Zakayo until 2032," Wamalwa slammed.

ADVERTISEMENT
File image of Prof. George Wajackoyah who was Roots Party's Presidential candidate in 2022 elections
File image of Prof. George Wajackoyah who was Roots Party's Presidential candidate in 2022 elections Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Highlights of President Ruto’s Madaraka Day speech in Bungoma

Roots party leaders George Wajackoyah agreed with Wamalwa’s stand, noting that Atwoli should be ignored.

"You cannot come and cheat lughyas every year Atwoli," Wajackoyah noted.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Azimio, Omtatah plot to save Kenyans from taxes proposed in Finance Bill 2024

Azimio, Omtatah plot to save Kenyans from taxes proposed in Finance Bill 2024

24-year-old man confesses to killing his 40-year-old boss in suspected love triangle

24-year-old man confesses to killing his 40-year-old boss in suspected love triangle

Mudavadi confirms UDA-ANC merger talks as Ruto's team eyes more options beyond Mt Kenya

Mudavadi confirms UDA-ANC merger talks as Ruto's team eyes more options beyond Mt Kenya

5 suspects arrested as DCI detectives storm fake recruitment drive

5 suspects arrested as DCI detectives storm fake recruitment drive

Ruto announces Kenya will stop importing shoes

Ruto announces Kenya will stop importing shoes

Highlights of President Ruto’s Madaraka Day speech in Bungoma

Highlights of President Ruto’s Madaraka Day speech in Bungoma

Ruto sympathises with residents for hosting Madaraka Day at incomplete stadium

Ruto sympathises with residents for hosting Madaraka Day at incomplete stadium

How detectives investigated & arrested gun-toting UDA MP over murder

How detectives investigated & arrested gun-toting UDA MP over murder

Barack Obama announces death of Michelle's mother, Marian Lois Shields Robinson

Barack Obama announces death of Michelle's mother, Marian Lois Shields Robinson

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto and U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House during Ruto's U.S. state visit

Military benefits Kenya will enjoy after recognition as a non-NATO ally by U.S.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta when he arrived in South Africa

Former president Kenyatta to lead 60-member team for AU duty in South Africa

A stock photo of KDF officers during a field operation

KDF officer helps hunt down daughter's fugitive boyfriend after 2 years on the run

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sheriff Nassir during a meeting in his office

KRA raids radio station owned by Governor Abdulswamad Nassir [Video]