Azimio, Omtatah plot to save Kenyans from taxes proposed in Finance Bill 2024

Speaking in Busia County on Saturday, the leaders maintain that the taxes are punitive and vowed to use every lawful means to oppose the same.

They also questioned where the taxes collected have been channeled to with no significant infrastructural project under the Kenya Kwanza administration.

"Since he became president he has added new taxes every day. This year's Finance Bill he is adding a VAT of 16% on essential commodities including bread, and cooking oil and this will add the price of food," DAP-K Party leader Eugene Wamalwa slammed.

He urged Members of Parliament (MPs) to be faithful in their mandate and shoot down the bill, opining that majority of Kenyans are opposed to the proposed taxes.

Wamalwa noted that Azimio lawmakers are in touch with the reality on the ground and will oppose the Finance Bill 2024.

Busia Senator Okiya Omtata who was in attendance expressed his frustration s at the new taxes, asserting that taxation should not be used to steal from Kenyans.

"We shall not allow you to use taxation to steal from Kenyans. Taxation must have a compelling reason. Telling us that you want tax without telling us where it will be used is unacceptable," said Omtatah.

Senator Omtatah received the blessings of Azimio la Umoja to challenge the proposed taxes in court.

Omtatah on Ruto's U.S. trip

The tough-talking Senator also maintained that President William Ruto should avail the particulars of the bilateral agreements made between Kenya and the United States (US) during his recent visit to the U.S.A.

"Let the republic of Kenya be free. We never fought for independence to be taken back to be colonized. Can you make public what contracts you have signed with the Americans? What is informing these contracts and where do you get the capacity to commit Kenya without going through the people of Kenya," said Omtatah.

Azimio leaders on political realignments in Western and Francis Atwoli's Bukhungu 3

On political realignments in Western Kenya, the leaders had no kind words for COTU Secretary General, Francis Atwoli who they accused of misleading the region for his own benefit.

The urged the public to ignore Atwoli’s calls for a mega rally dubbed Bukhungu 3.

"Some leaders are working to rally Luhya people to head to Bukhungu 3 to support the government of someone called Zakayo until 2032," Wamalwa slammed.

Roots party leaders George Wajackoyah agreed with Wamalwa’s stand, noting that Atwoli should be ignored.