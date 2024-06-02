The sports category has moved to a new website.


Mudavadi confirms UDA-ANC merger talks as Ruto's team eyes more options beyond Mt Kenya

Charles Ouma

The President’s men are understood to be working behind the scenes with a backup plan focusing on more options beyond the restless Mount Kenya region ahead of 2027 elections.

File image of Kenya Kwanza coalition partners President William Ruto and Musalia Mudavadi
File image of Kenya Kwanza coalition partners President William Ruto and Musalia Mudavadi

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Amani National Congress (ANC) party leaders Musalia Mudavadi has confirmed that talks are underway for the merger of ANC with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Speaking on Saturday, June 1, Mudavadi sought to quell concerns from ANC leaders opposed to the merger, noting that a section of them also doubted his move to team up with President William Ruto as a founding member of Kenya Kwanza in 2022 and if he would be in government.

READ: I was misled to attack Uhuru - Gachagua confesses, reveals political lessons learnt

He clarified that the move was in the best interest of Kenyans and the two parties.



“There are talks about a merger which is allowed through the Political Parties Act,” Mudavadi explained, insisting that merger of parties is anchored in law.

Musalia Mudavad
Musalia Mudavad Pulse Live Kenya

He also noted that this is an avenue that is open to all political parties in the country and his party is only doing its part to prepare for future elections.

“Azimio and Kenya Kwanza are a coalition of parties and they can be talks for the parties to merge.

“So when I tell you ANC is in talks for a merger, don't think it's something small, we are planning for the future.” The Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs added.



The development comes in the backdrop of growing resistance to President Ruto and his UDA party in Mount Kenya that voted overwhelmingly for Kenya Kwanza in 2022.

At the centre of the resistance are several campaign promises that are yet to see light of day.

Politicians from the region have also voiced their concerns that despite supporting the current regime, the region has been neglected.

The dissenting voices have been increasing in numbers are becoming louder amid reports of a fallout between the President and his deputy.



Deputy President recently warned Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi to stay away from Mt Kenya politics and his remarks did not go down well with the MP who fired back almost immediately.

President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during the 61st Madaraka Day celebrations at the Masinde Muliro Stadium on June 1, 2024
President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during the 61st Madaraka Day celebrations at the Masinde Muliro Stadium on June 1, 2024 President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during the 61st Madaraka Day celebrations at the Masinde Muliro Stadium on June 1, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

The President’s men are understood to be working behind the scenes with a backup plan should his support in the mountain wane ahead of 2027 elections.

READ: Gachagua jokes about wife's new romantic demands after Ruto set high standards

Media reports indicate that part of the plan is to build his support across several regions beyond mount Kenya.



He is also open to new partnerships with emerging leaders including those from Mount Kenya.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.





