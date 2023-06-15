Members of Parliament from the Azimio la Umoja coalition staged a dramatic walkout from the chambers of the National Assembly during the reading of the FY 2023/24 budget by the Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury and Economic Planning, Njuguna Ndung’u.
MPs walk out on Treasury CS Njuguna Ndungu's budget speech in Parliament [Video]
The walkout by the Azimio MPs occurred as the budget reading commenced, creating a moment of chaos and disrupting the usual proceedings.
Recommended articles
In a show of defiance, the lawmakers left the chambers on Thursday, June 15, as the CS Njuguna took to the podium to present the budget.
This unexpected move highlighted the growing discontent among the MPs who voiced their dissatisfaction with the Finance Bill 2023.
The walkout by the Azimio MPs occurred as the budget reading commenced, creating a moment of chaos and disrupting the usual proceedings.
The members, hailing from different political parties within the coalition, chose to express their disagreement with the proposed financial plan by staging a visible protest.
However, after the disruption, CS Njuguna went ahead to deliver his speech.
Suna East MP Junet Mohamed told the media that Azimio does not recognise the FY 2023/24 budget, claiming it does not serve the Kenyan people.
“Azimio does believe in this budget. We do not think this is a budget meant for the Kenyan people. It is a budget meant for the Kenya Kwanza government so until we get a budget that is founded on the premise of the Kenyan people we will not participate,” he said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke