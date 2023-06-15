MPs walk out on Treasury CS Njuguna Ndungu's budget speech in Parliament [Video]

In a show of defiance, the lawmakers left the chambers on Thursday, June 15, as the CS Njuguna took to the podium to present the budget.

This unexpected move highlighted the growing discontent among the MPs who voiced their dissatisfaction with the Finance Bill 2023.

Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung'u in Parliament to deliver the 2023/24 Budget Policy Statement Pulse Live Kenya

The walkout by the Azimio MPs occurred as the budget reading commenced, creating a moment of chaos and disrupting the usual proceedings.

The members, hailing from different political parties within the coalition, chose to express their disagreement with the proposed financial plan by staging a visible protest.

However, after the disruption, CS Njuguna went ahead to deliver his speech.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed told the media that Azimio does not recognise the FY 2023/24 budget, claiming it does not serve the Kenyan people.

“Azimio does believe in this budget. We do not think this is a budget meant for the Kenyan people. It is a budget meant for the Kenya Kwanza government so until we get a budget that is founded on the premise of the Kenyan people we will not participate,” he said.