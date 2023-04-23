Azimio, UDA leaders unite at Murang'a Woman Rep & Mathira MP's introduction ceremony

The two had formalized their relationship after Eric visited his fiancée's parent's home in Murang'a days after their engagement.

"Together with my family and friends, we paid the first visit to the parents of Betty N. Maina and the people of Muran'ga kùhanda Ithīgì which means that the girl is officially booked.

"Elders from both sides initiated the process with the first steps being completed yesterday. This will be followed by Rùracio ceremony at a later date," Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi's Sunday Facebook post reads.

Pulse Live Kenya

The colourful ceremony was graced by lawmakers from both sides of the divide who showed up to give their congratulatory messages to the couple.

MP Silvanus Osoro and others such as Anne Waiguru even took to social media to congratulate the UDA MPs for their love.

List of Kenyan lawmakers in attendance

Anne Waiguru

Irungu kang'ata

Mutahi Kahiga

Ndindi Nyoro

Mary Muth

Mary Muthoni Jason

Babu Owino

Gitonga Mukunji

Michael Wambugu Wainaina

Rahab Mukami

Naisula Lesuuda

This is not the first time both of them are walking down the aisle. Eric had previously been married. Unfortunately, he lost his first wife after her body was discovered in Hohwe Dam on May 25, 2020.

Pulse Live Kenya

Betty Maina, also revealed that she had been married before. She cited that she entered the marriage at a young age and had to leave it. Despite the challenges she faced in her previous marriage, she found love again with Eric.

A serendipitous meeting

Eric and Betty's love story began during the 2022 General Elections.

Eric met Betty in 2021, and he immediately knew she was the one for him, even though they were not in a committed relationship.

Pulse Live Kenya