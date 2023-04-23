On Saturday, April 22, Kenyan lawmakers from both sides of the political divide stepped out in style to attend the officiation ceremony of their colleagues, Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi and Murang'a Woman Representative Betty Maina.
Azimio, UDA leaders unite at Murang'a Woman Rep & Mathira MP's introduction ceremony
From Babu Owino to Ndindi Nyoro and Naisula Lesuuda, here is a list in representation of both Azimio and UDA lawmakers who graced the introduction ceremony
The two had formalized their relationship after Eric visited his fiancée's parent's home in Murang'a days after their engagement.
"Together with my family and friends, we paid the first visit to the parents of Betty N. Maina and the people of Muran'ga kùhanda Ithīgì which means that the girl is officially booked.
"Elders from both sides initiated the process with the first steps being completed yesterday. This will be followed by Rùracio ceremony at a later date," Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi's Sunday Facebook post reads.
The colourful ceremony was graced by lawmakers from both sides of the divide who showed up to give their congratulatory messages to the couple.
MP Silvanus Osoro and others such as Anne Waiguru even took to social media to congratulate the UDA MPs for their love.
List of Kenyan lawmakers in attendance
- Anne Waiguru
- Irungu kang'ata
- Mutahi Kahiga
- Ndindi Nyoro
- Mary Muth
- Mary Muthoni Jason
- Babu Owino
- Gitonga Mukunji
- Michael Wambugu Wainaina
- Rahab Mukami
- Naisula Lesuuda
This is not the first time both of them are walking down the aisle. Eric had previously been married. Unfortunately, he lost his first wife after her body was discovered in Hohwe Dam on May 25, 2020.
Betty Maina, also revealed that she had been married before. She cited that she entered the marriage at a young age and had to leave it. Despite the challenges she faced in her previous marriage, she found love again with Eric.
A serendipitous meeting
Eric and Betty's love story began during the 2022 General Elections.
Eric met Betty in 2021, and he immediately knew she was the one for him, even though they were not in a committed relationship.
During the demanding election campaigns leading up to the August 9 General Election, they realized that they were meant to be together.
