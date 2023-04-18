Kenyan MPs set to make history with inter-county marriage

Eric wa Mumbi, the MP for Mathira, is soon to marry Betty Maina, who is the Woman Representative for Murang'a.

As the wedding draws near, two politicians are getting ready to negotiate the bride price. Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will be in charge of the Mathira delegation, while Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro will act as the host for Ms. Maina's delegation in Murang'a.

However, this will be Eric's second marriage, as he lost his first wife after her body was discovered in Hohwe Dam on May 25, 2020.

"My wife was the best thing that ever happened to me. She valued family more than anything else in the world. Her death has left a huge void in my life and that of our two sons," Eric wrote on his Facebook after the demise of his wife.

During a recent interview, Ms Maina disclosed that she had been married before but had to leave the marriage, citing that she entered it at a young age.

Ms Maina believes that if they were in the same situation today, things could have worked out differently, and they could have tried to resolve their issues. She admits that they were too impatient when they decided to split.

How Eric met Betty

Sometimes, you never know when or where you will meet the love of your life, but for Eric and Betty, it seems that the 2022 General Elections were the game-changer.

Eric met Betty in 2021, and he revealed that he immediately knew she was meant for him, even though there was nothing concrete between them.