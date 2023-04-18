The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kenyan MPs set to make history with inter-county marriage

Fabian Simiyu

Mathira MP Eric wa Mumbi is set to marry Murang'a Woman Representative Betty Maina with Rigathi Gachagua playing a vital role in the negotiations

Mathira MP Eric wa Mumbi and Murang'a Woman Representative Betty Maina.
Mathira MP Eric wa Mumbi and Murang'a Woman Representative Betty Maina.

In a historic first for Kenya's Parliament, two elected MPs who are married to each other are now romantically involved.

Recommended articles

Eric wa Mumbi, the MP for Mathira, is soon to marry Betty Maina, who is the Woman Representative for Murang'a.

As the wedding draws near, two politicians are getting ready to negotiate the bride price. Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will be in charge of the Mathira delegation, while Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro will act as the host for Ms. Maina's delegation in Murang'a.

Mathira MP Eric wa Mumbi and Murang'a Woman Representative Betty Maina.
Mathira MP Eric wa Mumbi and Murang'a Woman Representative Betty Maina. Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: How Linet Toto’s dowry negotiations went down in pomp and glamour [Photos]

However, this will be Eric's second marriage, as he lost his first wife after her body was discovered in Hohwe Dam on May 25, 2020.

"My wife was the best thing that ever happened to me. She valued family more than anything else in the world. Her death has left a huge void in my life and that of our two sons," Eric wrote on his Facebook after the demise of his wife.

During a recent interview, Ms Maina disclosed that she had been married before but had to leave the marriage, citing that she entered it at a young age.

Ms Maina believes that if they were in the same situation today, things could have worked out differently, and they could have tried to resolve their issues. She admits that they were too impatient when they decided to split.

ADVERTISEMENT
Mathira MP Eric wa Mumbi and Murang'a Woman Representative Betty Maina.
Mathira MP Eric wa Mumbi and Murang'a Woman Representative Betty Maina. Pulse Live Kenya

Sometimes, you never know when or where you will meet the love of your life, but for Eric and Betty, it seems that the 2022 General Elections were the game-changer.

Eric met Betty in 2021, and he revealed that he immediately knew she was meant for him, even though there was nothing concrete between them.

According to him, they began dating, and while enduring the demanding campaigns leading up to the August 9 General Election, they came to the realization that they were meant to be together.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Meet Eng Ouma whose highway innovation has caught the attention of gov't

Meet Eng Ouma whose highway innovation has caught the attention of gov't

Kenyan MPs set to make history with inter-county marriage

Kenyan MPs set to make history with inter-county marriage

Kipchoge wins hearts after graciously accepting defeat in Boston Marathon 2023

Kipchoge wins hearts after graciously accepting defeat in Boston Marathon 2023

Governor Sakaja takes drastic measures after Mama Lucy Hospital incident

Governor Sakaja takes drastic measures after Mama Lucy Hospital incident

Shots fired! Lands CAS Kimani Ngunjiri involved in gun drama [Video]

Shots fired! Lands CAS Kimani Ngunjiri involved in gun drama [Video]

CS Murkomen responds to gospel singer requesting a car from him

CS Murkomen responds to gospel singer requesting a car from him

JKIA runway closed after aborted takeoff incident

JKIA runway closed after aborted takeoff incident

DP Gachagua orders arrest of notorious Ruaka drug trafficker

DP Gachagua orders arrest of notorious Ruaka drug trafficker

DP Gachagua announces drop in unga prices to Sh159

DP Gachagua announces drop in unga prices to Sh159

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of before and after photos of a Toyota Prado that was restored after being involved in an accident

KOT divided over restoration of Toyota Prado that was involved in accident [Photos]

Dennis Okari

Dennis Okari puts Artcaffe on the spot after being served “oily rotten eggs"

A collage of Mercy Jerop and CS Murkomen

CS Murkomen responds to gospel singer requesting a car from him

President William Ruto meets with UN Deputy Sec Gen Amina Mohammed at State House in October 2022

UN boss admits to not trusting Ruto in leaked US military documents