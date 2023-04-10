The sports category has moved to a new website.

Bipartisan talks: Gachagua sets tough condition for Raila ahead of talks

Amos Robi

Azimio has already unveiled a seven-member team to represent the coalition in the bipartisan talks

Deputy President of Kenya, Rigathi Gachagua, has stated that opposition leader Raila Odinga must acknowledge William Ruto as the President of Kenya before any talks can take place between them.

Speaking at a church service in Mathira, Gachagua clarified that the talks were between Raila and Parliament, not between him and the President. Gachagua stated that Raila approached Ruto seeking a way out after hitting a deadlock with mass action.

"Before we have any talks, he (Raila) must first acknowledge in public that Ruto is the President of Kenya. That is why we told him to talk in Parliament but we cannot engage Raila," Gachagua said.

Gachagua castigated Raila over his silence on the cost of living and the state of the economy during the handshake regime, arguing that if he had raised an alarm, things would not have escalated to the current levels.

The second in command insisted that the president has no time for talks insisting that should the former prime minister intends to talk then he should approach parliament.

"He is just an ordinary citizen, he is not elected by anybody. Let them go to the Parliament and engage our MPs and they will tell us what he said. We have no time," Rigathi affirmed.

The Azimio One Kenya Coalition has since unveiled a seven-member team of loyal allies who will represent the coalition in bipartisan talks with their Kenya Kwanza counterparts.

The team to represent Azimio includes Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, and Malindi MP Amina Mnyanzi.

Below are the seven politicians to represent Azimio in the bipartisan talks;

  1. Ledama Ole Kina - Narok Senator
  2. Edwin Sifuna - Nairobi Senator
  3. Enoch Wambua - Kitui Senator
  4. Hon. Amina Mnyanzi - Malindi MP
  5. Hon. Millie Odhiambo - Suba North MP
  6. Hon. David Kosing - Pokot South MP
  7. Hon. Otiende Amollo - Rarieda MP
The Azimio team will be tabling six key issues to the government, which they demand to be addressed immediately.

The Kenya Kwanza coalition is expected to unveil its team for the talks.

