ADVERTISEMENT
It is troubling & unacceptable – eyes on Azimio as Martha Karua gives update

Charles Ouma

Martha Karua promised to release a detailed statement in the coming week

Martha Karua who was Azimio leader Raila Odinga's running mate in the August 2022 presidential elections
Uncertainty has emerged over the opposition’s next course of action after Narc Kenya party leader and Azimio la Umoja co-principal summarily dismissed the recently-released National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report noting that it is “troubling, problematic and unacceptable.”

While Azimio leader Raila Odinga endorsed the recommendations of the report, hailing it as a step in the right direction, Azimio’s next course of action remains unclear as Karua is on record declaring that she will lead protests if the NADCO report fails to yield desirable results.

"I find the NADCO report troubling, problematic and unacceptable. A more detailed statement loading in the coming week," Karua noted on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday adding that she will release a detailed statement in the future.

As news of the NADCO report made rounds, Karua was bold in making it clear that she would reject any purported agreement that fails to address the high cost of living.

"Any purported agreement that does not immediately impact on the cost of living, electoral justice and respect for multiparty democracy is a fraud on the people and must be rejected," Karua wrote on social media on the same day that the report was released to the public on November 25.

On his part, Raila noted that he had taken note of the imperfections of the report but hailed it as a crucial starting point in a press briefing on Thursday, November 29.

Raila Odinga, Martha Karua, Kalonzo Musyoka and other Azimio leaders addressing the press on President William Ruto's performance
"The document the team has come up with is, ultimately, imperfect and unfinished. But it is a beginning," stated Odinga.

Ruto declares his stand

The report was welcomed by President William Ruto who endorsed the recommendations and praised the committee for fulfilling its mandate, noting that what remains is joining hands to take Kenya forward.

“You’ve heard that those in charge of the Dialogue are done with that work, and we applaud them of finishing that task, now let us join hands and take Kenya forward,” Ruto stated.

READ: Raila declares his stand on the National Dialogue Committee report

“They have given recommendations all those recommendations are okay. Where they said we lessen Government spending by 50%, I have done that already. Those calling for lessening to be done by 30%, I suggest that they increase it to 50% for Kenya to move forward. We must learn to live within our means,” Ruto stated.

National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) leaders Kalonzo Musyoka of the Azimio Coalition and Kimani Ichung'wah of the Kenya Kwanza Coalition
The president who was speaking at the Priesthood Fellowship in Kahawa West, Roysambu Constituency on Sunday, November 26, 2023 embraced the recommendations of the report, noting that he is keen on a 50% reduction in government spending.

ADVERTISEMENT

