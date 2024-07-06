The video which was captured by a motorist plying the route along which Njeri was selling maize went viral with well-wishers offering to support.

In response to baby Njeri’s plight, MP Alice Ng’ang’a has offered her a full scholarship at the prestigious Westridge School in Thika.

Philanthropist Karangu Muraya confirmed that the lawmaker reached out to him, offering baby Njeri full scholarship.

He added that she joined the institution to on Friday.

"This Morning I received a call from my great friend Hon Alice Ng'ang'a who has offered to sponsor Baby Njeri's education.

"This beautiful girl, will from the coming Monday by the grace of God, join more than 20 students who were sponsored by the school management early this year," Muraya stated.

Babu Owino & Alice Ng'ang'a offer to help school girl filmed selling maize at night Pulse Live Kenya

Babu Owino on helping baby Njeri's parents open a new business

On his part, Embakasi East MP babu Owino offered to help baby Njeri’s parents set up a business, in addition to offering to support her education.

The lawmaker shared that baby Njeri’s plight reminded him of his humble beginnings and the struggles he went through to acquire education.

"This Girl leaves Kisiwa Primary School in Thika every evening to go sell boiled maize by the roadside which reminds me of when I used to sell chang’aa every day after school in my whole primary and secondary school life.

"These challenges are temporary for we serve a living God who is a God of turn around. If He turned the Red Sea into dry land for Israelites to pass, he will turn around your challenges into solutions," the MP noted in a Facebook post.

Eric Omondi to raise funds for baby Njeri

Philanthropist Eric Omondi also stepped in revealing that he will conduct a funds drive to raise money for Njeri’s education.