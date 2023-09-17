Babu Owino & Sakaja clash with claims of liposuction & drug addiction surfacing

It all started on X, formerly known as Twitter with the MP reacting to a media report on the performance by various governors in which Sakaja was ranked last.

The MP claimed that Sakaja has specialized in looting public funds and using it to buy homes abroad writing:

"Sakaja is an embarrassment to the People of Nairobi. How can you be ranked last out of 47 Counties? Kazi ni Kuiba pesa Za Nairobi County and buying Houses in America, London and Dubai.

"In addition to that he’s increasing taxes to Nairobians. Even dead bodies are now taxed. Nairobi imeisha, Dimples ndio imebaki. Imekataa kuwork." Wrote Babu.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino handing out bursary cheques Pulse Live Kenya

Sakaja would then attempt to defend his record, listing projects that he has accomplished, with Babu dismissing the same, and that is when things took an ugly turn with claims of using cocaine, bhang and alcohol surfacing, as well as recommendation to join rehab.

"If you removed the white stuff you are stuffing up your nose, you’d realize there’s a difference between bursaries and Ward-based Development Funds (WDF)," Sakaja fired.

Claims of alcohol and bhang addiction

Babu, not backing down responded, taking the online battle personal and alleging that the county boss is addicted to alcohol and bhang.

"You said in your previous post that you gave bursaries worth Ksh.23M shillings in every ward. You are nothing in the intellectual parlance hence should stop misusing numbers, we are not in TEAM-building activities. You have stolen a lot from Nairobi county and addicted to alcohol and Bhang.

"For the white stuff, I stopped its consumption but you are advised to stop being a girlfriend we have more than enough ladies in Kenya. Catfish. The day you went for liposuction you also melted your brain cells." He wrote.

Cocaine will ruin you -Sakaja

Sakaja then fired back, claiming that the MP is a cocaine user and vowing not to rest until he (Babu) gets unhooked from the same writing:

"You’re clearly still high. You stopped when? A few minutes ago? Stop completely bro, cocaine will ruin you. Which post did I mention Ksh.23M per ward for bursaries? Show us," he said.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja Pulse Live Kenya