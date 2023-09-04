The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Babu Owino shows kindness to broke ex-cop who was ruthless to him

Denis Mwangi

Ex-cop who arrested Babu Owino hours before his KCSE exam reaches out for help after 18 years

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino
Embakasi East MP Babu Owino

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has chosen to repay a police officer with Kindness, years after the police officer arrested and detained him.

Speaking in an interview with Patrick Igunza and Philip Mwaniki, Babu Owino said that the cop arrested him a day before he sat for his KCSE exams in 2005.

Owino said that at the time, his mother had taken to selling chang’aa to make ends meet and raise her children.

On the eve of the KCSE exam, police conducted a raid in Nyalenda slums in Kisumu where they lived and in the swoop, he was taken into custody,

After spending the night behind bars, Babu started screaming in the police cells demanding to get out and sit for his exams.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino
Embakasi East MP Babu Owino Pulse Live Kenya

The police officer shut down his request to be allowed to leave saying “You think you’re the only person who goes to school?”.

Babu Owino was rescued by the Officer Commanding Station who released him and dropped him at Kisumu Boys High School where he sat for the Biology paper in the same clothes he had been arrested in.

Despite the circumstances, Babu scored an A- and went on to university where he laid he foundation for his political career.

18 years after the incident, Babu Owino said he had recently been contacted by the police officer who detained him and initially refused to grant him freedom.

The cop introduced himself in a phone call and reminded the MP of the incident. Afterwards, he asked Owino to help him pay school fees for his children.

“That cop the other day asked me for a bursary. I got a call out of nowhere, he asked me if I remember him. He told me how he arrested me and how things were.

“He told me he doesn't have money because he retired from the police service, and asked me for a bursary and I'm going to give him,” the MP said.

Babu Owino’s encounter with the retired officer is similar to an encounter businessman Jimi Wanjigi had with a bully that drove him to leave Lenana High School.

Years after becoming a wealthy businessman, Wanjigi would later encounter the same bully who poured water on his bed.

The billionaire shared that he made sure that his former schoolmate felt bad about his actions by asking very retrospective questions.

“I remember meeting that young man who poured water on me years later,” Wanjigi said.

“I asked him, Now that you achieved what you wanted, where are you in life and where am I? Now you are asking me for help. Instead of adding value to people’s lives, you were busy taking away,” the businessman recalled the interaction.

Nevertheless, Wanjigi went on to help the man and told him to teach his children about the different perspectives to look at life.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

