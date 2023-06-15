The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Babu Owino explains his absence from crucial vote on Finance Bill 2023

Denis Mwangi

Babu Owino explains how Speaker Moses Wetangula confused Azimio MPs who missed voting on Finance Bill 2023

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino
Embakasi East MP Babu Owino

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino was at pains to explain his absence from the National Assembly on June 14, when the Finance Bill 2023 sailed through following a 176-81 win by pro-government MPs.

Owino said he had been away attending matters regarding a case in court and had communicated the same to Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi.

He said the engagement with his lawyers took the whole day and also burned the midnight oil.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino
Embakasi East MP Babu Owino Pulse Live Kenya
The MP apologised but reiterated he still held that the Finance Bill 2023 was burdensome and punitive.

He also attempted to explain why a large number of opposition MPs were absent from the debate, citing confusion by Speaker Moses Wetangula.

Babu Owino claimed that the speaker has informed the house that voting on the bill would be held the next week but later changed his mind to announce that voting would take place on June 14 after the second reading.

The Finance Bill 2023 sailed through to the third reading after opposition MPs failed to garner the required numbers needed to tank to bill.

READ: Housing levy refund scrapped in revised Finance Bill 2023

“I realised that the Speaker changed and made another ruling that voting was to take place on Wednesday. By that time, so many members were depending on the fact that voting will occur next week and that explains why so many members missed, especially from the Azimio Coalition,” Babu Owino explained.

He gave hope that despite losing to the government side on Wednesday, the final round of voting for the third reading would be the most crucial debate.

Fellow Kenyans, the main, most important, more significant and crucial stage of a bill like the Finance Bill 2023 is the 3rd reading stage where voting will take place for each clause. This will be next week. Bado kuna hope,” he said.

Other Azimio MPs who were absent from the voting are;

  1. Langata MP Jalang’o
  2. Mumias East MP Peter Salasya
  3. Butere MP Tindi Mwale
  4. Butula MP Joseph Oyula
  5. Dadaab MP Farah Maalim
  6. Funyula MP Wilberforce Oundo,
  7. Galole MP Hirbae Said
  8. Lurambi MP Titus Khamala
  9. Matungu MP Peter Nabulindo
  10. Matungulu MP Stephen Mule Mutinda
  11. Mavoko MP King'ola Patrick Makau
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

ADVERTISEMENT

