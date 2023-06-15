Babu Owino explains his absence from crucial vote on Finance Bill 2023

Owino said he had been away attending matters regarding a case in court and had communicated the same to Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi.

He said the engagement with his lawyers took the whole day and also burned the midnight oil.

The MP apologised but reiterated he still held that the Finance Bill 2023 was burdensome and punitive.

He also attempted to explain why a large number of opposition MPs were absent from the debate, citing confusion by Speaker Moses Wetangula.

Babu Owino claimed that the speaker has informed the house that voting on the bill would be held the next week but later changed his mind to announce that voting would take place on June 14 after the second reading.

The Finance Bill 2023 sailed through to the third reading after opposition MPs failed to garner the required numbers needed to tank to bill.

“I realised that the Speaker changed and made another ruling that voting was to take place on Wednesday. By that time, so many members were depending on the fact that voting will occur next week and that explains why so many members missed, especially from the Azimio Coalition,” Babu Owino explained.

He gave hope that despite losing to the government side on Wednesday, the final round of voting for the third reading would be the most crucial debate.

“Fellow Kenyans, the main, most important, more significant and crucial stage of a bill like the Finance Bill 2023 is the 3rd reading stage where voting will take place for each clause. This will be next week. Bado kuna hope,” he said.

Other Azimio MPs who were absent from the voting are;

