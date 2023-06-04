The sports category has moved to a new website.

Government needs funds to function - Kalonzo's bold declaration on Finance Bill 2023

Charles Ouma

By Friday, June 30, the National Assembly must have passed the Bill to Law. This is because the country needs to have funds for the 2023/2024 financial year so that the government can carry out its functions - Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka
Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has softened his stand on the Finance Bill 2023 and gave the clearest indication yet that he is reading from a different script with Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

Kalonzo who was speaking at AIC Kasina Curch in Mlolongo on noted that the government needs money to fund its operations by June 30.

“By Friday, June 30, the National Assembly must have passed the Bill to Law. This is because the country needs to have funds for the 2023/2024 financial year so that the government can carry out its functions,” Kalonzo explained as he warmed up to the President’s proposal that will see the taxpayer dig deeper to fund government operations.

The former Vice President appealed to Kenya Kwanza leaders to listen to those with divergent views, rather than intimidating and bull-dozing those opposed to the Bill.

He added that the Finance Bill needs to be amended to reflect the will of the people, given its significant impacts on Kenyans.

“We believe that the Finance Bill has a huge impact on Kenyans, so it is okay for people to give opposing views.

“People should not be branded as sell-outs for going to court to seek a determination on the proposals made on the Finance Bill,” Kalonzo explained.

He also defended Busia Senator Okiya Omtata who has moved to court to challenge the bill.

“Omtatah is within his rights to go to court to oppose the increased taxation because the judgement about the Finance Bill should come from Kenyans,” He added.

File image of National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi flanked by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka at a past press conference at the SKM Command Centre on November 29, 2022
File image of National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi flanked by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka at a past press conference at the SKM Command Centre on November 29, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Orengo, Wamalwa reveal Azimio’s plans as Finance Bill 2023 heads to parliament

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on May 30, issued a terse statement in which he declared that Azimio la Umoja would oppose and reject the bill.

“We have refused to sit back and watch Kenyans being harassed to fix cash crunch caused by economic mismanagement, wasteful spending, corruption and skewed and incompetent hiring into critical public positions.

“We reject this backward march. We reject the Finance Bill in total…Enough is enough. We shall blow the trumpet and tell you what to do,” Raila noted in the statement.

The Azimio leader gave a deadline of Sunday, June 4 for the Finance Bill to be withdrawn even as Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua dismissed him, noting that he cannot marshal enough MPs in parliament to floor the Finance Bill 2023.

Charles Ouma

