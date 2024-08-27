Babu Owino rattles President Yoweri Museveni

The accusations came as President Museveni addressed a distinguished audience that included President William Ruto, other heads of state, former presidents, diplomats, and government representatives.

Museveni, known for his candid and straightforward manner, expressed his concerns about certain individuals within Raila Odinga's circle, questioning their activities and alliances.

President William Ruto hosted African leaders at State House for the official launch of Raila Odinga's AUC chairperson bid Pulse Live Kenya

"There are some individuals in Raila's group who I don't think know what they are doing," Museveni remarked.

"You know, I am a consumer of intelligence services. So I always see intelligence service reports. There's a character called Babu. I always see Babu dealing with anti-NRM groups. I have never accused him, but now I am accusing Babu."

The statement from President Museveni, who has been in power in Uganda since 1986 and is a staunch leader of the NRM, sparked immediate reactions.

Babu Owino, a vocal and often controversial figure in Kenyan politics, is a member of Parliament representing Embakasi East Constituency.

He has been known for his robust support of Raila Odinga and the opposition in Kenya.

Babu Owino's influences in Uganda

Babu Owino has had notable influences in Uganda, primarily through his association with Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine.

Owino has publicly supported Bobi Wine's stance against the Ugandan government's actions, particularly under President Yoweri Museveni, which he views as oppressive.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Bobi Wine Pulse Live Kenya

Owino's vocal support for Bobi Wine and criticism of the Ugandan government have resulted in significant backlash.

In 2018, he was banned from entering Uganda due to his ties with Bobi Wine, reflecting the Ugandan government's sensitivity to external influences that could bolster opposition movements.