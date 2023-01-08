Babu Owino takes wife, mother back to the humble Nyalenda home he grew up in [Photos]

The lawmaker toured the area in the company of his mother and his wife, Fridah Ongili.

The seasoned lawmaker shared photos of the modest house they lived in back in the day in the lakeside city.

“With mum and wife, went back to Nyalenda Kisumu county where it all started. This was the home to your favourite. The journey is on and God in it.” Wrote the MP.

He used his inspirational rise from the humble beginnings to encourage his followers that they too can defy the odds and make it in life.

Pulse Live Kenya

“If I came from this place, you can come out of your challenges too. Be desperate and consistent to succeed," wrote the lawmaker on social media.

The lawmaker frequently finds time to go back to Nyalenda which is part of his inspirational journey.

“Today I spent my day at Nyalenda slums in kisumu with the people I grew up with.I will always love, care and respect them.” Wrote the lawmaker after a previous visit in 2020.

It is from Nyalenda that the lawmaker found his footing, excelling in accademics and securing a slot at the University of Nairobi.

He horned his skills at the university as a student leader before venturing into elective politics and clinching the Embakasi East parliamentary seat.