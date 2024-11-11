The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Benefits civil servants will enjoy in new fund, as other taxpayers deal with SHIF

Denis Mwangi

If approved taxpayers will fund an extra cover for civil servants that will supplement the existing Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

A stock photo of a person in hospital
A stock photo of a person in hospital

Treasury CS John Mbadi has proposed a new medical scheme fund aimed at providing enhanced healthcare benefits for public officers.

Recommended articles

According to the (Public Officers Medical Scheme Fund) Regulations, 2024, the new fund aims to expand healthcare coverage for civil servants, supplementing the newly unveiled Social Health Insurance Fund.

The new regulations, if passed, will establish the Public Officers Medical Scheme Fund, a dedicated pool aimed at financing a medical scheme for public officers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike the social health insurance, this fund will act as an additional support system, helping bridge any gaps in coverage.

Social Health Authority (SHA) offices in Nairobi
Social Health Authority (SHA) offices in Nairobi Social Health Authority (SHA) offices in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Public officers, including those appointed to serve in ministries, state departments, and various public service offices, will be eligible for these medical benefits.

The fund will receive its initial capital from Kenyan taxpayers through the National Assembly appropriations, with ongoing support from PSC contributions and any grants or donations from other sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

If passed, the proposed fund would provide public officers with an array of healthcare benefits:

  • Expanded Medical Coverage: Public officers and their eligible dependents will enjoy expanded coverage beyond what the current social health insurance offers.
  • Streamlined Claim Processes: A clear and defined process will manage medical claims, allowing public officers to access their healthcare benefits efficiently.
  • Financial Safeguards: By maintaining a capped administrative cost of three percent of the approved budget, the scheme ensures that the majority of funds go directly towards healthcare services.
  • Annual Performance Reviews: To ensure continued effectiveness, the board will conduct annual reviews to assess the fund’s performance and make adjustments to meet the needs of public officers.

Administration of the Public Officers Medical Scheme Fund will be handled by the Social Health Authority Board, constituted under the Social Health Insurance Act.

This board will oversee fund management and maintain accountability through an administrative structure, with responsibilities divided between the board and an appointed administrator.

ADVERTISEMENT

The board will approve revenue and expenditure estimates, provide policy direction, and ensure that the fund operates within its budget.

Social Health Authority (SHA) offices in Nairobi
Social Health Authority (SHA) offices in Nairobi Social Health Authority (SHA) offices in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

The Chief Executive Officer of the Social Health Authority will act as the administrator, responsible for keeping accurate financial records, preparing non-financial performance reports, and maintaining all assets tied to the fund.

They will also prepare annual budget estimates and submit them to the board for approval.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Benefits civil servants will enjoy in new fund, as other taxpayers deal with SHIF

Benefits civil servants will enjoy in new fund, as other taxpayers deal with SHIF

Kenyan doctor secures top position in Commonwealth Medical Association

Kenyan doctor secures top position in Commonwealth Medical Association

DCI sharpshooters dominate KDF, GSU, teams in fierce competition [Photos]

DCI sharpshooters dominate KDF, GSU, teams in fierce competition [Photos]

Haiti Prime Minister sacked after only 6 months

Haiti Prime Minister sacked after only 6 months

Water CS issues advice after Kenya Met Dept forecasts rain in 35 counties

Water CS issues advice after Kenya Met Dept forecasts rain in 35 counties

Kenya Met Department warns of week-long heavy rainfall in 7 regions

Kenya Met Department warns of week-long heavy rainfall in 7 regions

High Court vindicated me - Gachagua celebrates ruling despite impeachment

High Court vindicated me - Gachagua celebrates ruling despite impeachment

KCSE candidate stabbed to death by colleague at Shiners Boys High School

KCSE candidate stabbed to death by colleague at Shiners Boys High School

Kasmuel McOure reveals his next assignment after officially joining ODM party

Kasmuel McOure reveals his next assignment after officially joining ODM party

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Collage of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

Can Africans living in U.S. vote in Kamala vs Trump presidential election?

Cabinet Secretary for Water, Sanitation and Irrigation Eric Mugaa during the launch of the Water Resources Authority’s 5th Generation Strategic Plan (2023-2027) in Nairobi.

Gov't turns to smart water metres that could cost Sh15,000 each [Photo]

A stock photo of a person in hospital

Benefits civil servants will enjoy in new fund, as other taxpayers deal with SHIF

Huldah Momanyi Hiltsley

History made as Kenyan wins state election with impressive 64.78% votes [Biography]