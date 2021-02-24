Migori Governor Okoth Obado on Wednesday suffered a blow after the High Court declined to have the graft case against him transferred to Migori.

According to Justice James Wakiaga who dismissed an application by one of the governor’s co-accused persons who wanted the case transferred to a Migori court, the other co-accused persons are comfortable with the case being heard in Nairobi.

In the case, Governor Okoth Obado and 10 other people are facing corruption charges amounting to Sh73 million.

Obado's co-accused include his four children.

The case will be heard at the Milimani Law Courts.