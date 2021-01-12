Ugandan Presidential Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine was on Tuesday forced to cut short his Radio interview with Hot 96 after military raided his Kampala home.

Wine who was speaking to Jeff Koingange and Professor Hamo, said that the military was beating up his security team while forcing their way into his compound.

“So I am sorry even right now as we speak, we are being raided by the military. I have to end the interview because I can see soldiers beating up my security guards. I have to go down and give it attention,” said Bobi Wine during the interview.

Arrested All Security Guards

In a tweet, the Presidential hopeful went on to reveal that all his security guards were arrested in the raid.

“The army has this morning raided my home, arrested all my security guards and anyone they could see around my premises. No reason for the arrest was given.

Such acts of impunity are all kicks of a dying horse. #WeAreRemovingADictator

Gen. Museveni needs to tell the world what he intends to do in this election that he should arrest my entire campaign team, my assistants & supporters. Last night, the military yet again arrested so many friends and comrades; two days to the election! Others living as fugitives!” reads tweets for Bobi Wine.

General elections will be held in Uganda on January 14, 2021 to elect the President and the Parliament. Incumbent President Yoweri Museveni, who has ruled the country since 1986, is seeking re-election