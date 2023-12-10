The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Bomet bride speaks hours after cancelling wedding at the last minute

Charles Ouma

The groom and his entourage were already in church with guests seated when the pastor informed them that the bride would be a no-show, had refused to hand over essential documents such as her ID and displayed a reluctance to continue with the wedding

File image of a decorated church

The bride at the centre of a botched wedding in Bomet has broken her silence hours after the event was postponed, leaving the groom distraught and sparking speculation.

The wedding which was to take place at Kapsoiyo Africa Gospel Church (AGC) in Bomet on Saturday with Pastor Clement Chalulot expected to preside over the event was postponed after the bride became reluctant and asked for the event to be postponed at the last minute.

Everything was going according to plan with the groom and his entourage eagerly awaiting the bride’s arrival until when the wedding committee was informed that she would be a no-show.

Reports further indicate that the bride failed to present her documents such as National ID which were needed to prepare the wedding certificate and asked for more time.

“We only learned of the development at the last minute. The bride refused to hand over essential documents such as her ID. She also displayed a reluctance to continue with the wedding as initially planned even though the groom assured us that all was well.

“This is unfortunate, but to some extent, we are lucky because we have only spent Ksh50,000 from our total wedding budget.” The pastor told journalists.

File image of a wedding venue
File image of a wedding venue Pulse Live Kenya

Relatives and friends who had thronged the venue of the wedding were left disappointed with little communication forthcoming as the bride insisted on being given more time and declined to engage in lengthy discussions.

Speaking hours after the botched wedding, the bride stated that she had not run away as alleged by some, clarifying that she has been at home with her parents.

She added that she was looking forward to the wedding which in her words, was not cancelled but was merely postponed and would happen at a later date.

"Yesterday we were told that the wedding cannot continue because of the delay of some letters but we were waiting for the day like never before," She stated.

She appealed for patience, urging the public not to castigate her without knowing the full story and added that for now, they are only waiting for the pastor’s call to proceed with the wedding.

"I am waiting for the reverend to call us. We didn't cancel the wedding, it was postponed," she explained.

It is not clear when the wedding will proceed and if the reasons behind its postponement have been addressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

