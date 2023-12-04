The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

WaJesus family commemorates 6th anniversary with exclusive love series

Lynet Okumu

Kabi and Milly WaJesus mark 6 years of marriage with an exciting love series on YouTube

Kabi and Milly Wa Jesus
Kabi and Milly Wa Jesus

In a town filled with love stories, none shine as brightly as that of Milly and Kabi, better known as the WaJesus family.

Recommended articles

The couple, adorned in matching outfits that fans couldn't help but adore, shared a series of photos on their social media accounts on December 4 as they mark their 6th anniversary.

Milly and Kabi expressed gratitude for God's goodness and reflected on the remarkable six years of love and friendship they've shared.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kabi and Milly Wa Jesus
Kabi and Milly Wa Jesus Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Milly confronts Kabi over uncomfortable public interactions with other women

This foundation, built on understanding and shared experiences, has fortified their relationship, making it a beacon of inspiration for many.

In the course of their six-year marriage, the WaJesus family has been doubly blessed with the arrival of two children.

"When I met you 12 years ago I just saw a beautiful kind hearted girl I dint know that one day I’d call you my wife, partner, and mother of my children, but now that I do I can’t be more grateful to God for making our paths cross!" Kabi wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kabi and Milly Wa Jesus
Kabi and Milly Wa Jesus Pulse Live Kenya

As part of their anniversary celebration, Milly excitedly shared a special announcement with their fans.

The couple, known for their vibrant presence on social media, is embarking on a new adventure.

Milly shared her excitement about officially starting their "6 Years of Love" series on the Wajesus Family YouTube channel.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kabi and Milly Wa Jesus
Kabi and Milly Wa Jesus Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 4 ways to recover after baby mama drama, according to Kabi WaJesus

This series promises an intimate look into their lives, a journey down memory lane, and perhaps a few surprises for their dedicated audience.

Fans are encouraged to buckle up for what is sure to be a wild ride through the heartwarming milestones of the Wajesus family.

"Today we officially start our 6 years of love series on the Wa Jesus family YouTube channel!!. We want to take you on a wild ride, buckle up!" Milly announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a touching message, Milly poured her heart out, expressing gratitude for the six years of grace they've experienced. She acknowledged that their journey has been one of resilience, strength, forgiveness, and unconditional love.

Kabi and Milly Wa Jesus
Kabi and Milly Wa Jesus Pulse Live Kenya

Milly took a moment to appreciate her husband, Kabi, for making their marriage an exceptionally blissful one.

"Thank you Jesus for the 6 years we have experienced your grace. Ours is truly a journey of resilience, strength, forgiveness & unconditional love to each other. Thank you Kabi WaJesus for making our marriage extremely blissful.

"I am happy to build a legacy & to inspire generations together with you. I love you so much! Thank you for making me a better person. May God continue blessing you & keeping you for me," she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kabi and Milly WaJesus
Kabi and Milly WaJesus Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Milly Wa Jesus claims Kabi, is the most loved husband in Kenya

Milly spoke of her joy in building a legacy and inspiring generations alongside Kabi. She expressed her deep love for Kabi and thanked him for making her a better person.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

'Twa Twa' Pastor explains reasons parents should not kiss their children

'Twa Twa' Pastor explains reasons parents should not kiss their children

WaJesus family commemorates 6th anniversary with exclusive love series

WaJesus family commemorates 6th anniversary with exclusive love series

Mbogi Genje's Smady Tings finally reacts to Jacky Vike's open crush on him

Mbogi Genje's Smady Tings finally reacts to Jacky Vike's open crush on him

3 unmentioned heroes who catapulted 'Mali Safi Chito' to internet sensation

3 unmentioned heroes who catapulted 'Mali Safi Chito' to internet sensation

Kisumu man expresses frustration as baby mama seeks Akothee's assistance

Kisumu man expresses frustration as baby mama seeks Akothee's assistance

Kenyans celebrate as Cimberly Wanyonyi wins Sweden's The Idol singing competition

Kenyans celebrate as Cimberly Wanyonyi wins Sweden's The Idol singing competition

Alex Chamwada bags award as sacrifices he made to start Chams Media come to light

Alex Chamwada bags award as sacrifices he made to start Chams Media come to light

Gospel star Evelyn Wanjiru opens up on how to remain relevant & Praise Atmosphere

Gospel star Evelyn Wanjiru opens up on how to remain relevant & Praise Atmosphere

Akothee’s daughter Fancy pampers boyfriend with love on his birthday [Video]

Akothee’s daughter Fancy pampers boyfriend with love on his birthday [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu

Karen Nyamu declares war on 'Aluta Sunday' entertainment joints

TV47 Presenter Liz Mutuku

MPs shower TV47 presenter Lizah Mutuku with cash at graduation after-party [Video]

Mulamwah's girlfriend Ruth K

Ruth K recounts Mulamwah's reaction to news of unplanned pregnancy

Media personality Claudia Naisabwa at BBC Studios in London

Claudia Naisabwa's media dream becomes reality in London