WaJesus family commemorates 6th anniversary with exclusive love series

The couple, adorned in matching outfits that fans couldn't help but adore, shared a series of photos on their social media accounts on December 4 as they mark their 6th anniversary.

Milly& Kabi reflect on their 6-year marriage

Milly and Kabi expressed gratitude for God's goodness and reflected on the remarkable six years of love and friendship they've shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

This foundation, built on understanding and shared experiences, has fortified their relationship, making it a beacon of inspiration for many.

In the course of their six-year marriage, the WaJesus family has been doubly blessed with the arrival of two children.

"When I met you 12 years ago I just saw a beautiful kind hearted girl I dint know that one day I’d call you my wife, partner, and mother of my children, but now that I do I can’t be more grateful to God for making our paths cross!" Kabi wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

The WaJesus special announcement: 6 years of love series

As part of their anniversary celebration, Milly excitedly shared a special announcement with their fans.

The couple, known for their vibrant presence on social media, is embarking on a new adventure.

Milly shared her excitement about officially starting their "6 Years of Love" series on the Wajesus Family YouTube channel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

This series promises an intimate look into their lives, a journey down memory lane, and perhaps a few surprises for their dedicated audience.

Fans are encouraged to buckle up for what is sure to be a wild ride through the heartwarming milestones of the Wajesus family.

"Today we officially start our 6 years of love series on the Wa Jesus family YouTube channel!!. We want to take you on a wild ride, buckle up!" Milly announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a touching message, Milly poured her heart out, expressing gratitude for the six years of grace they've experienced. She acknowledged that their journey has been one of resilience, strength, forgiveness, and unconditional love.

Pulse Live Kenya

Milly took a moment to appreciate her husband, Kabi, for making their marriage an exceptionally blissful one.

"Thank you Jesus for the 6 years we have experienced your grace. Ours is truly a journey of resilience, strength, forgiveness & unconditional love to each other. Thank you Kabi WaJesus for making our marriage extremely blissful.

"I am happy to build a legacy & to inspire generations together with you. I love you so much! Thank you for making me a better person. May God continue blessing you & keeping you for me," she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya