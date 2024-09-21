The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Boniface Mwangi calls out Butita & Jalang'o over interview with SPM Buzz

Charles Ouma

Boniface Mwangi calls out Eddie Butita and opened up on why SPM Buzz is not welcome to write or post anything about him

Activist Boniface Mwangi
Activist Boniface Mwangi

Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi has revealed why Eddie Butita and his media company SPM Buzz are not allowed to write anything about him.

The activist recounted how Butita decided to “kill” a fiery interview he did with SPM Buzz following complaints from Lang’ata Member of Parliament Jalang’o.

According to Mwangi, he told Jalang’o and other Members of Parliament not to be used by President William Ruto.

Mwangi remarked that this ruffled many feathers, including the MP who complained to Butita.

He claimed that consequently, Butita censored the interview and ensured that it was never released to the public.

Activist Boniface Mwangi
Activist Boniface Mwangi Activist Boniface Mwangi Pulse Live Kenya

He added that Butita “censured the video to please a politician (s)”, and termed it corruption.

READ: Tough life experiences that catapulted Boniface Mwangi into activism

Mwangi noted that the interview in question was done by Butita’s outfit, SPM Buzz

The activist further noted that the outfit is not allowed to write or post anything about him.

He opined that “this was corruption” and resolved that moving forward, the outlet which he referred to as a “media kiosk” isn’t welcome to write or post anything about him.

“I want to say this publicly: Eddie Butita’s media kiosk isn’t welcome to write or post anything about me”. Mwangi added.

The activist has been a prominent figure in the clamour for a better Kenya, leading protests to demand better governance and standing his ground in the face of intimidation tactics.

He actively took part in protests that rocked the country in the months of June, and part of August,m calling for accountability in government with a section of protesters demanding President William Ruto's resignation.

He was arrested on at least two occasions during the life of the protests, the first time being when he was teargassed and taken in alongside former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga.

Mwangi has been arrested numerously, his first arrest for activism was in 2009 when he called out the late President Mwai Kibaki's government.

Boniface Mwangi when he was arrested during Occupy Parliament protests in Nairobi
Boniface Mwangi when he was arrested during Occupy Parliament protests in Nairobi Boniface Mwangi when he was arrested during Occupy Parliament protests in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya
Butita on the other hand found himself on the receiving end for failing to boldly come out and declare his support for the protests even as other celebrities declared their stand.

READ: Njeri Kan shares emotional message after hubby Boniface Mwangi's worrying post

A number of celebrities joined the protests both on the streets and online with netizens threatening to withdraw support for anyone who fails to join the citizenry in protesting.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

