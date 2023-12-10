The sports category has moved to a new website.

Boniface Mwangi gets personal in ugly exchange with MP Mohamed Ali

Charles Ouma

The nasty exchange that had expletives flying got personal with many faulting the activist after he roped in Mohamed Ali's wife in their fight

A side by side image of Nyali MP Mohamed Ali popularly known as Moha Jicho Pevu and activist Boniface Mwangi
A side by side image of Nyali MP Mohamed Ali popularly known as Moha Jicho Pevu and activist Boniface Mwangi

Nyali MP Mohamed Ali, commonly known as Moha Jicho Pevu was for a better part of the weekend embroiled in an ugly war of words with activist Boniface Mwangi with the online fight getting personal.

The war of words started after the activist accused the MP of not focusing on the drugs menace in his constituency and the region at large which is making many young people perish with the lawmaker opting to focus on anti LGBTI protests.

'' Mombasa youth are dying not because of having sex but drug use, still Muslims, and Christian leaders led by Nyali @MohaJichoPevu would rather hold a protest against gay people instead on focusing what’s destroying their youth. Are coast leaders in the pockets of the drug dealers?'' the activist claimed.

The MP fired back accusing the activist of being used by certain donors and pocketing cash in the process writing:

“Bro umetumwa na donors wa LGBTQ? Ondokea pesa zingine za laana. Walami sio Mungu. Umewaabudu sana. Chorea pesa zao. Waambie wakutume zile za kawaida umezoea.”

Activist Boniface Mwangi
Activist Boniface Mwangi Activist Boniface Mwangi Pulse Live Kenya

Boniface Mwangi takes it personal with wives and family roped in

Matters quickly turned personal with the activist splashing photos of his family and daring the MP to also share photos of his wife and family as proof that he believes in family.

The MP declined to go down that path, reminding the activist that indeed he is a married man and Mwangi took a picture at their wedding, including sharing the venue of his wedding.

He added that the activist is in possession of photos of his wedding and is at liberty to mount them on billboards across the city if he so wishes.

“Yes, you know my wife Boni. U (you) took a picture of us after our wedding 12 years ago which we paid for… The same people who are using you, brought drug’s to coast to kill religion and IPK which was powerful by then. Others picked from there. We will fight and win one day inshallah but Try and love your country my brother. Usiuze nchi yako kimalamala kwa wazungu. Picha ninazo na kama ulizieka waweza print uweke kwa billboard zote za nrb. Na kama huna I can still send them to you.” The lawmaker fired back.

Nyali MP Mohamed Ali popularly known as Moha Jicho Pevu
Nyali MP Mohamed Ali popularly known as Moha Jicho Pevu Pulse Live Kenya

Calls for ceasefire and exclusion of wives

Voices of reason attempted to prevail upon the two to tone down their exchange to no avail.

“Hey brothers, being kind to one another. Hii siasa huisha! Pls.” Robert Alai wrote as salvos continued to fly.

Dr. Mutwiri Wilson Meeme.: You don't have to drag his wife in this

Susan Mutuku – Zanne: You could have put your point across without using profanity language. This is beneath yourself.

Bobby Vj: Boniface, umeenda sana to bring up family on these issue. Sasa mambo ya wife that’s uncalled for. Piganeni kama wanaume and spare out mambo ya wives on these drama.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

