Chaos rock UDA meeting in Mombasa as Mohamed Ali-Hassan Omar rivalry turns ugly

Nyali MP Mohamed Ali and his East Africa Legislative Assembly counterpart Hassan Omar arrived at the meeting convened by UDA Secretary General, Cleophas Malala with their supporters.

The two factions clashed, forcing police to move in and contain the chaos that ensued with reports indicating that leaders present were whisked to safety.

Speaking after calm was restored, Malala urged the two factions to iron out their differences.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We arrived and found two factions fighting over leadership. As a party, we advocate for democracy. Let everyone campaign and bring people to the party.

"However, as a party we will be neutral in picking regional leaders. During grassroots elections, we shall look at who registered more members to join UDA," Malala stated.

The two leaders who are both prominent figures in the party have been embroiled in supremacy battles.

Pulse Live Kenya

The wheelbarrow party embarked on an aggressive grassroot mobilization exercise to expand its support base.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exercise has seen politicians clash as they seek to also expand their clout and assert their influence in the regions that they come from.

Ugly scenes characterized a similar meeting in Marsabit County with rival factions clashing.

Police moved in swiftly to disperse the crowd.