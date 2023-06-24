The sports category has moved to a new website.


Chaos rock UDA meeting in Mombasa as Mohamed Ali-Hassan Omar rivalry turns ugly

Charles Ouma

The two factions clashed, forcing police to move in and contain the chaos that ensued with reports indicating that leaders present were whisked to safety.

Police were forced to intervene after chaos erupted during a United Democratic Movement (UDA) meeting in Mombasa.

Nyali MP Mohamed Ali and his East Africa Legislative Assembly counterpart Hassan Omar arrived at the meeting convened by UDA Secretary General, Cleophas Malala with their supporters.

Speaking after calm was restored, Malala urged the two factions to iron out their differences.

"We arrived and found two factions fighting over leadership. As a party, we advocate for democracy. Let everyone campaign and bring people to the party.

"However, as a party we will be neutral in picking regional leaders. During grassroots elections, we shall look at who registered more members to join UDA," Malala stated.

The two leaders who are both prominent figures in the party have been embroiled in supremacy battles.

Nyali MP Mohamed Ali with his supporters
Nyali MP Mohamed Ali with his supporters Pulse Live Kenya

The wheelbarrow party embarked on an aggressive grassroot mobilization exercise to expand its support base.

The exercise has seen politicians clash as they seek to also expand their clout and assert their influence in the regions that they come from.

Ugly scenes characterized a similar meeting in Marsabit County with rival factions clashing.

Police moved in swiftly to disperse the crowd.

Party leader, President William Ruto is yet to comment on the violence that has come to characterize the exercise.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.



