Game-changing decision in Addis brings Raila closer to AU top job

Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson received a major boost after a significant hurdle that stood on his way was eliminated.
After a day-long-closed-door meeting, the AU Executive Council unaniomously resolved that the Eastern Africa region produce the next chair, with Northern Africa getting the deputy chair position.
Central, Southern and Western regions will compete for the six positions of commissioners.
The game-changing resolution was well-received by Kenya, paving the way for Odinga’s candidature.
No more legal and technical barriers
Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi, who attended the 22nd Extraordinary Session of the AU’s Executive Council of Foreign Affairs Ministers made the announcement.
“This is a major breakthrough for the Eastern Africa region to present candidates for the position of Chairperson of the AUC,” said Mudavadi.
He added that with the development, Kenya’s candidate, Raila Odinga will be in the race as there are no more technical or legal barriers.
A proposal to have the AU Commission Chairperson reserved for female candidates was also dropped.
Had the proposal sailed through, Odinga would have been locked out of the race.
“It is now clear that Raila Odinga will be in the race for the AU Commission Chairperson. Effectively, there are no more technical or legal hurdles preventing Kenya from submitting its candidate,” Mudavadi stated.
Raila secures key endorsements
He noted that the decision arrived at during the session is aligned with what Kenya has been pushing for.
Mudavadi actively lobbied for the adoption of the decision during the session of the AU Executive Council and has been on the frontline alongside President William Ruto, backing the opposition chief.
The decision is also aligned with the Statute of the AU Commission, the Rules of Procedure of the African Union policy organs and the decisions of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government.
The stage is now set for Odinga to battle it out with candidates fronted by other countries in the Eastern region.
Backed by the state, Odinga has secured the support of a number of African presidents.
