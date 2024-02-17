President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has formally endorsed opposition leader Raila Odinga’s bid for the African Union Commission Chairperson position.
Ruto's UDA party formally endorses Raila for AU Commission Chairperson
UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala who heaped praises on Raila also addressed reports that former President Uhuru Kenyatta is also eyeing the position
Recommended articles
In a press conference on Saturday, February 17, 2024, UDA Secretary General heaped praises on the former Prime Minister who he described as a “true Pan-Africanist” suitable for the role.
“We welcome Raila’s decision to take up the AU position...Raila is an African luminary...He deserves the position based on his contribution to the continent, and will immensely contribute to African unity.
“Raila has proved himself as a true Pan-Africanist. When Africa was going through dictatorship, Raila was there to condemn it...he adds up to Africa’s great sons, and played a big role in African democracy.” Malala explained.
He explained that the decision to support Raila is out of patriotism and not a political one.
“UDA party is mindful of the need to come together as a country to support our own. Our party supporters are therefore asked to support Raila...This is not a political statement, it is a patriotic statement.” Malala stated.
Reports of Uhuru eyeing the same seat
Delving into reports that retired President Uhuru Kenyatta may have also been angling for the same slot, Malala clarified that as it stands it is only Raila who has declared interest in the position.
“Kama Uhuru Kenyatta atataka pia AU slot, itakuwa ni kama mchuano wa Omanyala na Kipchoge...lakini sasa hivi tunajua ni Raila Odinga ametangaza,” he added.
Raila declared interest in the position earlier in the week with Azimio la Umoja principals backing him.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke