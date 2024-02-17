The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto's UDA party formally endorses Raila for AU Commission Chairperson

Charles Ouma

UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala who heaped praises on Raila also addressed reports that former President Uhuru Kenyatta is also eyeing the position

UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala addressing the press on Saturday, 17 Feb 2024
UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala addressing the press on Saturday, 17 Feb 2024

President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has formally endorsed opposition leader Raila Odinga’s bid for the African Union Commission Chairperson position.

Recommended articles

In a press conference on Saturday, February 17, 2024, UDA Secretary General heaped praises on the former Prime Minister who he described as a “true Pan-Africanist” suitable for the role.

“We welcome Raila’s decision to take up the AU position...Raila is an African luminary...He deserves the position based on his contribution to the continent, and will immensely contribute to African unity.

Raila has proved himself as a true Pan-Africanist. When Africa was going through dictatorship, Raila was there to condemn it...he adds up to Africa’s great sons, and played a big role in African democracy.” Malala explained.

ADVERTISEMENT
UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala addressing the press on Saturday, 17 Feb 2024
UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala addressing the press on Saturday, 17 Feb 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

He explained that the decision to support Raila is out of patriotism and not a political one.

“UDA party is mindful of the need to come together as a country to support our own. Our party supporters are therefore asked to support Raila...This is not a political statement, it is a patriotic statement.” Malala stated.

READ: Time for East Africa - Mudavadi speaks as machinery for Raila's AU bid takes shape

Reports of Uhuru eyeing the same seat

ADVERTISEMENT

Delving into reports that retired President Uhuru Kenyatta may have also been angling for the same slot, Malala clarified that as it stands it is only Raila who has declared interest in the position.

ODM leader Raila Odinga and former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo
ODM leader Raila Odinga and former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo ODM leader Raila Odinga and former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo Pulse Live Kenya

“Kama Uhuru Kenyatta atataka pia AU slot, itakuwa ni kama mchuano wa Omanyala na Kipchoge...lakini sasa hivi tunajua ni Raila Odinga ametangaza,” he added.

Raila declared interest in the position earlier in the week with Azimio la Umoja principals backing him.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto's UDA party formally endorses Raila for AU Commission Chairperson

Ruto's UDA party formally endorses Raila for AU Commission Chairperson

Reactions as woman is thrown out of Mercedes Benz in Nairobi street

Reactions as woman is thrown out of Mercedes Benz in Nairobi street

Uhuru attends King'ori Mwangi's funeral & offers money to support his initiative

Uhuru attends King'ori Mwangi's funeral & offers money to support his initiative

Time for East Africa - Mudavadi speaks as machinery for Raila's AU bid takes shape

Time for East Africa - Mudavadi speaks as machinery for Raila's AU bid takes shape

Why family of Gervais Hakizimana, coach to Kelvin Kiptum, has rejected autopsy report

Why family of Gervais Hakizimana, coach to Kelvin Kiptum, has rejected autopsy report

President Biden to host President Ruto for U.S. state visit

President Biden to host President Ruto for U.S. state visit

Ken Mijungu proposes a new Mercedes Benz S Class for Okiya Omtatah

Ken Mijungu proposes a new Mercedes Benz S Class for Okiya Omtatah

Watch: Taxi driver & passenger lock Kanjo officer for entering their car without permission

Watch: Taxi driver & passenger lock Kanjo officer for entering their car without permission

Gov't offers alternative to Kenyans in urgent need of 34-page passports

Gov't offers alternative to Kenyans in urgent need of 34-page passports

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A crowd at the scene where several people died and others went blind after consuming illicit brew in Kirinyaga

Illicit brew that killed 17 was police exhibit but was sold by rogue officers - Insider claims

Actor Charles Ouda

Actor Charles Ouda's cremation set for Thursday - details of requiem mass & fundraiser

Kiraitu Murungi's lecture on money and happiness sparks debate on social media

Kiraitu Murungi's lecture on money & happiness sparks debate on social media

Kenyan musicians Krispah Khaligraph Jones and Boutross

Inside gov't plan to pay Kenyan musicians via eCitizen