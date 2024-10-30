The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Breakdown of how October payslips looked like for employees earning Sh100K

Amos Robi

The recent changes in October 2024 particularly the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) brought new and adjusted deductions, impacting take-home pay significantly

An AI generated image of a young man looking at their payslip
An AI generated image of a young man looking at their payslip
  • For a Sh100,000 gross salary, the final PAYE after relief was Sh21,097.85
  • Total deductions amounted to Sh27,507.85 and the net pay was Sh72,492.15
  • Introduction of Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) brought new and adjusted deductions in October 2024

Recommended articles

October brought some notable changes to Kenyan payslips, with the recent introduction of the Social Health Insurance Fund, October payslips for employees took on a different look.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of how these deductions affect what employees actually take home, offering a clear picture of the impact on October’s net salary.

Working with a Sh100,000 gross salary figure, here is what the deductions and take home looked like.

ADVERTISEMENT

This represents the total salary before any deductions are applied.

PAYE is calculated progressively and adjusted by allowable deductions and tax reliefs:

ADVERTISEMENT

Final PAYE after relief for someone earning Sh100,00 is Sh21,097.85

Following the enactment of the new Social Health Insurance Fund, 2.75% of the gross salary is deducted:

  • Deduction = 100,000 * 0.0275 = Sh2,750
Social Health Authority (SHA) offices in Nairobi
Social Health Authority (SHA) offices in Nairobi Social Health Authority (SHA) offices in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: How your February salary will look like after NSSF increases rates for 2024

The Housing Levy is calculated at 1.5% of the gross salary:

  • Deduction = 100,000 * 0.015 = Sh1,500
ADVERTISEMENT
  •  Lower limit (Tier 1)

This tier applies to a lower contribution amount limit of Sh7,000. Both the employee and the employer contribute Sh420 each.

The total monthly contribution for Tier 1 is Sh840.

  • Upper limit (Tier 2)

This tier applies to a higher contribution amount limit of Sh36,000. Contributions are calculated on the amount between the lower limit [Sh7,000] and the upper limit [Sh36,000], giving a base of Sh29,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both the employee and the employer contribute Ksh 1,740 each.

  • Tier I: Sh420
  • Tier II: Sh1,740
  • Total NSSF Deduction: Sh2,160
NSSF
NSSF NSSF Pulse Live Kenya

Total deductions Sh27,507.85 while the total net pay is Sh72,492.15.

Deduction Type Amount (Sh)
PAYE 21,097.85
NSSF (Tier I & II) 2,160.00
SHIF 2,750.00
Housing Levy 1,500.00
Total Deductions 27,507.85
Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Shootout erupts after police corner couple linked to Wells Fargo HR boss' murder

Shootout erupts after police corner couple linked to Wells Fargo HR boss' murder

What do Kenyans really want? Governor Kihika asks in social media rant

What do Kenyans really want? Governor Kihika asks in social media rant

Breakdown of how October payslips looked like for employees earning Sh100K

Breakdown of how October payslips looked like for employees earning Sh100K

How money trail led DCI to doorstep of Wells Fargo HR boss' murder suspect

How money trail led DCI to doorstep of Wells Fargo HR boss' murder suspect

KDF boosts aviation capabilities with deadly Z-9 helicopters [Photos]

KDF boosts aviation capabilities with deadly Z-9 helicopters [Photos]

Supreme Court upholds parts of Finance Act 2023, declares sections unconstitutional

Supreme Court upholds parts of Finance Act 2023, declares sections unconstitutional

Step-by-step breakdown of U.S. presidential election, how winner is decided

Step-by-step breakdown of U.S. presidential election, how winner is decided

Another woman murdered in Nairobi, body stuffed in sack

Another woman murdered in Nairobi, body stuffed in sack

Explicit messages from young men push Passaris to speak out

Explicit messages from young men push Passaris to speak out

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eastleigh residents protest murder of three women

Protests rock Eastleigh as CCTV footage shows last moments of 3 slain women [Video]

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja

IG Kanja finally speaks out on alarming rise in murders

Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua attending a Sunday Church Service at St. James ACK Cathedral, Kiambu County.

Over-taxation, healthcare crisis & economy – Gachagua's priorities for Ruto

President William Ruto with CIA Director William J. Burns and NIS Director General Noordin Haji at State House, Nairobi on Monday October 28, 2024

Ruto hosts CIA and MI6 bosses in back-to-back meetings & what it means for Kenya