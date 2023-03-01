ADVERTISEMENT
Cabinet issues fresh directive on junior secondary enrollment

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto chaired a Cabinet meeting which issued a directive regarding students’ enrollment in junior secondary school.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu at Nairobi Primary school where he led education stakeholders during monitoring of the opening of Junior Secondary School(JSS) and distribution of textbooks for grade 7.
On Tuesday, February 28, the Cabinet directed that all junior secondary schools should enroll all qualified students, including those who are yet to comply with new school uniforms.

The country’s top policy organ said that “Even where the transition to Junior Secondary School may warrant a change of uniform, no student should be turned away from school for lack of school uniform so long as they are kitted in their primary school uniforms.

Cabinet also sanctioned early preparations for the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu during a Cabinet meeting on February 28, 2023
The meeting further considered the national examinations by the second cohort of Grade 6 learners in the form of the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA).

The commencement of junior secondary has been marred by confusion over the shortage of classes, teachers and resources, with some parents colluding with schools for their children to skip junior secondary.

Despite the challenges facing the implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum, Education CS Ezekiel Machogu was recently named among the best-performing Cabinet Secretaries in a survey released by Infotrak research firm.

On Tuesday, CS Machogu revealed that the government is planning to strengthen its partnership with Microsoft Corporation to integrate the education system with digital technology.

The main aim of this collaboration is to establish a limitless digital space for the youth by mapping out all areas of partnership with the technology company.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu
Further, the government plans to introduce internet connectivity in counties, sub-counties, and eventually throughout the country to create more online jobs for the youth.

The Education CS said that the partnership with digital companies will boost government initiatives such as developing an open university, digital labs, and an integrated system for books

Denis Mwangi

