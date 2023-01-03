ADVERTISEMENT
School heads propose new uniforms for junior secondary students

Denis Mwangi

When schools resume, primary schools will house three sets of students; those in Class 8, those in junior secondary and those in lower primary

KCPE Candidates at the Moi Nyeri Complex Primary School on Tuesday, March 8, 2022
KCPE Candidates at the Moi Nyeri Complex Primary School on Tuesday, March 8, 2022

The Ministry of Education is under pressure to issue guidelines to facilitate the transition of students from Grade Six to Junior Secondary.

The government is yet to pronounce itself on how schools will be able to differentiate Grade 7 pupils from those in lower primary and those in Class 8.

Japheth Mwenda, a parent, said it is important for students to distinguish that they have elevated to Junior Secondary schools which are domiciled in primary schools.

Kenya Private Schools Association Deputy Chair Isiah Mbaabu
Kenya Private Schools Association Deputy Chair Isiah Mbaabu Pulse Live Kenya

Primary schools will house three sets of students; those in Class 8, those in junior secondary and those in lower primary, which poses a challenge in terms of identifying and differentiating the students.

Japheth Mwenda a parent
Japheth Mwenda a parent Pulse Live Kenya

The Kenya Private Schools Association (KPSA) has acknowledged the predicaments, asking the government to provide clarity.

What happens when we have all these students, in terms of uniform?” asked Isiah Mbaabu the deputy chair of KPSA.

He said that uniforms would help differentiate the students, proposing that schools be allowed to change schools uniforms after the last batch of Class 8 students leaves in 2023.

Japheth Mwenda, a parent, suggested that junior secondary students be allowed to trousers and skirts.

President William Ruto meeting the Presidential Working Party on Education Reform at State House, Nairobi.
President William Ruto meeting the Presidential Working Party on Education Reform at State House, Nairobi. Pulse Live Kenya

Schools are set to resume on January 26, 2023, and before then, parents, teachers and students will be waiting on the government’s directions.

Meanwhile, the inaugural Grade Six class which sat for the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) for candidates in Grade Six, in November 2022 will receive the results of the exam on January 16, 2023.

