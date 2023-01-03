School heads propose new uniforms for junior secondary students

The government is yet to pronounce itself on how schools will be able to differentiate Grade 7 pupils from those in lower primary and those in Class 8.

Japheth Mwenda, a parent, said it is important for students to distinguish that they have elevated to Junior Secondary schools which are domiciled in primary schools.

Primary schools will house three sets of students; those in Class 8, those in junior secondary and those in lower primary, which poses a challenge in terms of identifying and differentiating the students.

The Kenya Private Schools Association (KPSA) has acknowledged the predicaments, asking the government to provide clarity.

“What happens when we have all these students, in terms of uniform?” asked Isiah Mbaabu the deputy chair of KPSA.

He said that uniforms would help differentiate the students, proposing that schools be allowed to change schools uniforms after the last batch of Class 8 students leaves in 2023.

Japheth Mwenda, a parent, suggested that junior secondary students be allowed to trousers and skirts.

Schools are set to resume on January 26, 2023, and before then, parents, teachers and students will be waiting on the government’s directions.