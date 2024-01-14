Anne Amadi, the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, bid farewell on January 12 after an illustrious decade-long service.
Career highlight that will have Anne Amadi's name inscribed in history books
Amadi was sworn into office in January 2014 and has served until her retirement in January 2024
The handover ceremony saw Paul Ndemo, the Deputy Chief Registrar, take charge until a suitable replacement is found. Chief Justice Martha Koome presided over the event, marking the transition.
Amadi officially left her role on November 24, 2023, before proceeding on terminal leave. In a gracious acknowledgement, she expressed gratitude to her fellow judicial officers who had been instrumental in her duties since her appointment in January 2014.
During her lengthy time in office career, Amadi made history as the only registrar to swear in two Heads of State – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2017 and President William Ruto in 2022.
The Judicial Service Commission has announced the opening of the vacancy for the office of Chief Registrar of the Judiciary on January 13, 2024.
Anne Amadi's judicial career profile
Amadi, an advocate of the High Court of Kenya since 1989, previously practised law privately in Mombasa from 1997 to 2003.
Before that, she served as a magistrate in the Kenyan Judiciary for six years from 1991 to 1997.
Her extensive experience includes being the Deputy Executive Director and Head of Litigation at the Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Kenya until May 2008.
FIDA Kenya is a prominent women's rights organization providing legal aid services to indigent women.
Amadi served as the National Coordinator of the National Legal Aid and Awareness Programme in Kenya, where she played a crucial role in setting up the program's structures. The program aims to enhance access to justice for the poor, marginalized, and vulnerable in society.
With a background in Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), Amadi has both trained and practiced mediation, contributing significantly to the legal landscape in Kenya.
