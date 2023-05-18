The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Drama behind freezing of Judiciary Chief Registrar's bank accounts in Sh102M case

Denis Mwangi

A legal battle surrounding a gold trading scam has led the freezing of the personal bank accounts held by Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amad her son, and two other suspects.

Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi
Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi

The High Court in Nairobi has issued a directive to freeze the personal bank accounts held by Anne Atieno Amadi, the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, her son Brian Ochieng Amadi, and two other individuals.

Recommended articles

Justice David Majanja on Thursday, May 18, ordered that withdrawals from these accounts are prohibited unless authorized, pending the hearing of a case against them.

Pending the hearing and determination of the suit, the court also issues an order that the personal bank accounts belonging to Amadi, her son and the other two respondents be frozen. They should not withdraw any amount from the accounts without court’s permission,” Majanja ruled.

This order comes in response to a legal action filed by a Dubai-based gold trading company against Amadi, her son, and others.

ADVERTISEMENT
Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi
Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi Pulse Live Kenya

Bruton Gold Trading LLC alleged that the defendants, acting on behalf of the law firm Amadi and Associates Advocates, unlawfully obtained an amount exceeding Sh102 million for a shipment of gold that was never delivered.

According to Bruton Gold Trading LLC, they expressed their interest in purchasing gold from Kenya and were introduced to the defendants by one of the suspects named Daniel Ndegwa Kangara.

READ: Top 10 African countries with the largest gold reserves

The parties reached an agreement wherein Kangara was entrusted with the task of facilitating the delivery of the gold, which would then be exported to Dubai for sale in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the understanding that Kangara could deliver the gold consignment through his company Universal Global Logistics Limited, Bradshaw entered into the transaction where he was represented by the law firm of Amadi and Associates Advocates,” said Bruton Gold Trading LLC's lawyer Murage Juma.

However, the Dubai company claims that despite transferring $742,206 (Sh102 million) to Amadi's law firm, no gold was ever dispatched from Kenya to Dubai.

In their lawsuit against the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, they asserted that investigations conducted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) revealed Amadi to be the registered owner of Amadi and Associates Advocates.

Furthermore, they alleged that the investigation discovered that Amadi personally initiated the opening of the account where the funds were deposited shortly after joining the Judiciary.

Concerned about the potential loss of both his money and gold, the company's owner, Demetrow Bradshaw reported the matter to the Director of Criminal Investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT
DCI Headquarters, Nairobi
DCI Headquarters, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

The DCI's subsequent inquiry revealed that as soon as Bradshaw had deposited the funds into Amadi's law firm accounts, they were swiftly withdrawn.

Upon learning about the ongoing investigation, Amadi's son, Brian, and another individual approached Bradshaw's attorney to arrange a meeting. Following their discussion, a proposal was formulated to return the money.

Juma, Bradshaw's lawyer, disclosed, "On May 10, 2022, Amadi's law firm corresponded with the plaintiff's legal representatives, attaching two cheques amounting to $9,000 (equivalent to Sh1,237,950) as a gesture of commitment towards resolving the matter."

Subsequently, Amadi contacted Bradshaw's lawyer and suggested clearing the remaining balance within a period of six months.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the proposal was rejected on the grounds that no form of security or collateral had been proposed.

READ: CCTV footage that captured dealers in fake gold scam

Given the defendants' failure to make any further commitments or provide reassurances regarding the repayment of the funds, Bradshaw is now seeking a court order that would require them to deposit the sum within 14 days, thus enabling him to retrieve his money.

Justice Majanja has instructed the named respondents to submit their response to the lawsuit within a three-day period, with the hearing scheduled for May 23.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Drama behind freezing of Judiciary Chief Registrar's bank accounts in Sh102M case

Drama behind freezing of Judiciary Chief Registrar's bank accounts in Sh102M case

Why DPP Haji's salary won't change if appointed NIS boss

Why DPP Haji's salary won't change if appointed NIS boss

Susan Nakhumicha's biography: Age, education, career, net worth & husband

Susan Nakhumicha's biography: Age, education, career, net worth & husband

African kings, queens, princes and princesses to visit Kenya

African kings, queens, princes and princesses to visit Kenya

Prophet Joseph Chenge arrested for relaying 'divine' prophecy to William Ruto

Prophet Joseph Chenge arrested for relaying 'divine' prophecy to William Ruto

KEBS MD among 27 suspended senior gov't officials over Uhuru-era scandal [List]

KEBS MD among 27 suspended senior gov't officials over Uhuru-era scandal [List]

Pastor Ezekiel brings Odeon in Nairobi CBD to a standstill

Pastor Ezekiel brings Odeon in Nairobi CBD to a standstill

DPP Haji issues fresh orders after DJ Fatxo was cleared by DCI

DPP Haji issues fresh orders after DJ Fatxo was cleared by DCI

Canada clarifies CS Alfred Mutua's announcement on jobs available for Kenyans

Canada clarifies CS Alfred Mutua's announcement on jobs available for Kenyans

Pulse Sports

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their coronation.Leon Neal/Getty Images

King Charles III to make historic visit to Kenya as his first official trip [Details]

Nairobians flooded Maximum Miracle Centre of Pius Muiru

Pastor Ezekiel brings Odeon in Nairobi CBD to a standstill

All Saints Cathedral Provost Canon Sammy Wainaina

Ruto's government is making Kenyans poorer – priest who lectured Uhuru declares

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko addressing the media at Hustler Centre in Mombasa on 1st August 2022.

Sonko responds to Jacque Maribe's revelation about the night Monica Kimani died