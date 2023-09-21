The sports category has moved to a new website.

CCTV captures murder suspect at Nairobi Hospital finance boss' house

Denis Mwangi

According to an autopsy report, Erick Maigo was stabbed a total of 25 times and died due to external and internal bleeding.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched an urgent appeal for information leading to the arrest of a female suspect in connection with the brutal murder of Dr. Erick Maigo.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday, September 15, 2023 and Woodley Annex - Upper community in Nairobi.

Dr. Erick Maigo, a finance director at Nairobi Hospital, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in his residence.

Detectives have since been working to piece together the events that led to his tragic demise.

The key break in the case comes from security footage that captured the female suspect leaving Dr Maigo's residence.

The suspect is believed to have been involved in the gruesome murder before fleeing through the back door.

The images of the unidentified woman, who is now a person of interest in the investigation, have been released to the public.

Two blood-stained knives, suspected to be the murder weapons, were recovered from the scene of the crime.

Detectives from the DCI are following leads and clues, as they race against time to apprehend the female suspect.

Detectives have urged members of the public to come forward with any information that could lead to the immediate arrest of the suspect.

According to an autopsy report, Erick Maigo was stabbed a total of 25 times and died due to external and internal bleeding.

The autopsy was conducted last week, following the discovery of his body in his Woodley Estate house on Friday, September 15.

The murder has left many puzzled, and the police have been investigating the case.

