CCTV footage unearths new details in the shooting of NHIF staffer in Nairobi CBD

The footage which was obtained and aired by NTV captures the deceased and her colleague, Damaris Achieng walking on the pavement as they make their way past a bank located on the street at 5:12 pm.

A few second later, the duo cross the road to the other side of Kaunda street and continue with their walk, but not for long.

Lilian who can be seen wearing a black sweater comes to an abrupt stop three seconds after 5:13pm and is seen looking down and moving backwards.

Damaris also stops and her attention focuses on her colleague who appears to be struggling with movement. She helps her move to the pedestrian walk path, passing between two parked cars.

Business proceeds normally on the busy streets for some time before a crowd gathers around where Lilian had collapsed on the pedestrian walk at ten seconds past 5:13 pm.

A shopkeeper on the street recounted that a lady came to their shop and requested them to call an ambulance as someone had been shot.

"A lady came to our door and said that someone had been shot and that we should call an ambulance for her. We all panicked and ran outside to see what happened," she recounted.

Paramedics came in an ambulance at 5:30 and attended to the casualty at the scene for about 11 minutes before she was transferred to a medical facility.

"Her face was facing downwards and the paramedics then came and tried to resuscitate her. That was the time we saw blood and it was not on her clothes.

"She was bleeding from her nose and mouth and we wondered what happened," the witness narrated.