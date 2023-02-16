ADVERTISEMENT
Family of NHIF staffer shot in Nairobi CBD speaks

Amos Robi

Waithera collapsed and died on Kaunda Street on her way home from work

The Late Mary Lilian Waithera
The Late Mary Lilian Waithera

The family of Mary Lilian Waithera, a National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) staffer who was shot and killed in Nairobi has spoken following the sudden death of their loved one.

Waithera was on her way home from work in Upper Hill when she collapsed and died on Kaunda Street, Nairobi, on February 13.

An autopsy report would later reveal that the 46-year-old was shot dead. According to the police, the bullet had entered through the collarbone, indicating that it had been fired from an elevated angle.

Colleagues who were with her said no gunshots were heard in the area when she collapsed.

The family of Waithera which is saddened by the loss of their loved one said she was in her usual mood and didn't express any fear for her life. On the day of her demise, the family said she left for work normally and did not show any signs that caused worry.

Paul Mbogo and his late wife Mary Lilian Waithera
Paul Mbogo and his late wife Mary Lilian Waithera Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Puzzle of mysterious shooter behind NHIF staffer's death in Nairobi CBD

Waithera's husband, Paul Mbogo, said her late wife was proactive and on good terms with everyone around her.

"Hili ni jambo ambalo imetupata kwa mshtuko mkubwa kwa sababu Waithera hakuwa na shida na mtu yeyote, hakuna sababu yeyote ile ambayo unaweza weka useme kuna mtu alikuwa anamfuata

(We are very shocked because Mary didn't have any grudge against anyone, we have no apparent reason to say someone was after her)," Mbogo said.

The deceased's sister Idah Njeri described her as a helpful person who did not discriminate against anyone.

"Mary was an innocent soul, she loved helping people, regardless of the problem you have or who you are she would just help you," Njeri mourned her late sister.

NHIF offices
NHIF offices Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How Njugush attacked by armed robbers in Nairobi CBD

The family is now calling for an investigation into her death, urging the police to find those responsible for the shooting.

Detectives handling the matter will be looking to unravel whether Waithera was hit by a stray bullet or she was assassinated.

Waithera who worked at NHIF's registry department for over 15 years is set to be buried at her home in Embu.

