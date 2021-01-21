Eric Kneedler has been appointed Interim US Ambassador to Kenya, hours after Ambassador Kyle McCarter announced that he had stepped down from the position.

Announcing his new role, Mr. Kneedler who began his role immediately after President Joe Biden took the oath of office called for continued participation in the United States-Kenya partnership in growing different sectors including; education, trade, health, and security among others.

“Vipi waKenya! I'm Eric Kneedler, starting tonight I'll be Chargé d’Affaires ad interim, @USEmbassyKenya. Let's continue to engage on matters #USKEPartnership and build on our over 55 years of friendship on security, health, education, trade and so much more!” said Ambassador Eric Kneedler in a tweet.

His appointment comes shortly after Ambassador Kyle McCarter announced his resignation from the post after a two-year stint.

“As you all know Kenya has always been a part of my life. My family has worked for the health and education of the children of Tharaka Nithi for decades. Serving as United States ambassador of Kenya has been the greatest honor of my life. I’m sad to announce that this privilege will end on January 20th when I resign my post,” said Amb. McCarter.

Prior to his appointment, Eric Kneedler served as the Chargé d’Affaires in the US Embassy in Nairobi, a position he has held since 2019.

