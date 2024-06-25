Charlene Ruto's voice in ongoing anti-Finance Bill protests met with backlash

Amidst the ongoing protests over the Finance Bill 2024 across different parts of Kenya, Charlene Ruto, daughter of President William Ruto, has stepped into the spotlight with a staunch defense of her fatherst.

Known for her emerging role in the political arena, Charlene took to social media to voice her perspective on the matter.

"I stand at a very unique position regarding the issues facing my country Kenya as we speak," Charlene expressed in a post on X.

"As a president's daughter, I have no doubt in my mind, watching my father rise in politics for over 30 years, seeing his work and passion behind the scenes, that he truthfully holds the best interests of Kenyans at heart," Charlene affirmed.

Acknowledging the youth's role in shaping the country's discourse, Charlene embraced the active participation of her generation in current affairs.

"As a youth champion, I hear the cry of this generation and give my kudos that we not only care about current affairs, but have a stand and are willing to raise our concerns. This is a gamechanger," she emphasised.

Backlash from the public

However, Charlene's sentiments received mixed reactions from netizens, with some urging her to directly engage her father on the public's concerns regarding the Finance Bill protests.

Critics argue that her defense of President Ruto should be accompanied by concrete actions and dialogue aimed at addressing the public's concerns, especially amidst the economic strains exacerbated by the Finance Bill.

Here are some of the reactions :

Reaction one : Does my brain not work or WHAT IS SO HARD ABOUT REJECTING AND STARTING AGAIN??? Please tell me??? What will it cost you to just say no but we will try again?

Reaction two: STOP LYING!!!! SINCE WHEN DID BEST INTERESTS LOOK LIKE ABDUCTIONS???? TAX HIKES??? CORRUPTION????LIVE BULLETS??

Reaction three: Ask him to stop the abductions, ask him to #rejectfinancebill2024 , ask him to return Linda mama , ask him to stop over taxing us

Reaction four: Heri wewe you’re the president’s daughter. Some of us are fighting because we are the hope of our families

Reaction five: Do you think what your father is doing to the kenyans is right? How can he say he inherited empty coffers every now and then and he is always flaunting the expensive accessories and clothing with daily abroad trips. Nkt