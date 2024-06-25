The sports category has moved to a new website.

Charlene Ruto's voice in ongoing anti-Finance Bill protests met with backlash

Amos Robi

The ant-Finance Bill protests which began in Nairobi have now spread to other parts of the country

  • Charlene Ruto, daughter of President William Ruto, defended her father's political stance amidst the protests over the Finance Bill 2024 in Kenya
  • She expressed her support for her father's work and passion in politics over the past 30 years
  • Charlene's comments sparked mixed reactions, with some urging her to directly address the public's concerns with her father

Amidst the ongoing protests over the Finance Bill 2024 across different parts of Kenya, Charlene Ruto, daughter of President William Ruto, has stepped into the spotlight with a staunch defense of her fatherst.

Known for her emerging role in the political arena, Charlene took to social media to voice her perspective on the matter.

"I stand at a very unique position regarding the issues facing my country Kenya as we speak," Charlene expressed in a post on X.

"As a president's daughter, I have no doubt in my mind, watching my father rise in politics for over 30 years, seeing his work and passion behind the scenes, that he truthfully holds the best interests of Kenyans at heart," Charlene affirmed.

READ: Tensions soar as journalist gets shot at Finance Bill demos

Acknowledging the youth's role in shaping the country's discourse, Charlene embraced the active participation of her generation in current affairs.

"As a youth champion, I hear the cry of this generation and give my kudos that we not only care about current affairs, but have a stand and are willing to raise our concerns. This is a gamechanger," she emphasised.

However, Charlene's sentiments received mixed reactions from netizens, with some urging her to directly engage her father on the public's concerns regarding the Finance Bill protests.

Critics argue that her defense of President Ruto should be accompanied by concrete actions and dialogue aimed at addressing the public's concerns, especially amidst the economic strains exacerbated by the Finance Bill.

READ: CS Kindiki issues 16 strict orders to police & protestors for Tuesday demos

Reaction one : Does my brain not work or WHAT IS SO HARD ABOUT REJECTING AND STARTING AGAIN??? Please tell me??? What will it cost you to just say no but we will try again?

Reaction two: STOP LYING!!!! SINCE WHEN DID BEST INTERESTS LOOK LIKE ABDUCTIONS???? TAX HIKES??? CORRUPTION????LIVE BULLETS??

Reaction three: Ask him to stop the abductions, ask him to #rejectfinancebill2024 , ask him to return Linda mama , ask him to stop over taxing us

Reaction four: Heri wewe you’re the president’s daughter. Some of us are fighting because we are the hope of our families

Reaction five: Do you think what your father is doing to the kenyans is right? How can he say he inherited empty coffers every now and then and he is always flaunting the expensive accessories and clothing with daily abroad trips. Nkt

Reaction six: We measure people by their actions. Your father is killing unarmed young people and teargassing peaceful protesters. His intentions no longer matter. Either get him to stop the violence or leave us to die at his hands.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

