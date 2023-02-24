ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Brother to Jacob Ocholla clarifies truth about relation to the late Mwai Kibaki

Amos Robi

Jacob Ocholla surfaced after the passing of the late Kibaki claiming he was his eldest son and wanted to be included in the inheritance of the former president.

Jacob Ocholla and Charles Ocholla
Jacob Ocholla and Charles Ocholla

Charles Ocholla, the younger brother of the man who claimed to be the late President Mwai Kibaki’s son, has come forward to deny his elder sibling's allegations. Jacob Ocholla alleged that he was the firstborn son of the former head of state, claims Charles has dismissed as ridiculous.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Charles further pointed out that his brother had lied about his age in the birthdates he gave. He insisted that their parents were, Hillary Joseph Ocholla and Mama Jane Achieng Ocholla.

“I was born on May 3, 1960. If Jac was born on July 22, 1960, then my mother must have been a miracle father because he gave birth to two children in less than three months,” Charles said in an interview with NTV.

Jacob Ocholla Mwai during a past interview with KTN News
Jacob Ocholla Mwai during a past interview with KTN News Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 2 things Kibaki insisted on and how he met my mother - Ocholla Mwai

The allegations made by Jacob have brought shame to their family, according to Charles, who is a father of two. The family has found it tough to deal with the situation, and they do not discuss it much with friends and relatives.

Charles Ocholla revealed that his elder brother's actions came as a surprise to the family. They were not aware of what he was planning to do. In a past interview, Jacob claimed that he was introduced to Kibaki by his mother in July 1982, when Kibaki was vice president. Kibaki allegedly confirmed that he was Jacob's biological father.

Charles clarified that the period when Jacob claimed to have been introduced to Kibaki was just days after their father had passed away, and their mother was abroad.

The late former President Mwai Kibaki
The late former President Mwai Kibaki Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kibaki family reveals his last words, speaks on sharing wealth & political successor

Jacob Ocholla moved to court on September 22, 2022, seeking recognition from Kibaki's family and a share of the former president's estate. He filed a petition in Nyeri, seeking to compel Kibaki's children to reveal whether his name was included in the late president's will.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mudavadi's wife gets new office in gov't

Mudavadi's wife gets new office in gov't

Brother to Jacob Ocholla clarifies truth about relation to the late Mwai Kibaki

Brother to Jacob Ocholla clarifies truth about relation to the late Mwai Kibaki

CS Murkomen's Old Trafford photos trigger angry reactions

CS Murkomen's Old Trafford photos trigger angry reactions

MP Peter Salasya shares payslip showing deductions worth over Sh1 million

MP Peter Salasya shares payslip showing deductions worth over Sh1 million

Rachel Ruto shares new details of US First Lady Jill Biden's visit

Rachel Ruto shares new details of US First Lady Jill Biden's visit

KRA Commissioner General Githii Mburu resigns

KRA Commissioner General Githii Mburu resigns

MPs threaten to scrap CBC

MPs threaten to scrap CBC

Chinese Embassy in Nairobi ridicules US ahead of First Lady visit

Chinese Embassy in Nairobi ridicules US ahead of First Lady visit

Raila reacts to termination of his job as AU High Representative

Raila reacts to termination of his job as AU High Representative

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nzula Makosi [left] and Anthony Ndiema [Photo: Instagram]

Radio Maisha unveils new faces after departure of key presenters

Former National Health Insurance Fund employee, Mary Lilian Waithera Gathenya.

Suspect linked to NHIF staffer's mysterious shooting arrested

CCTV footage capturing moment when NHIF employee Lilian Waithera was shot surfaces

CCTV footage unearths new details in the shooting of NHIF staffer in Nairobi CBD

A collage of Gideon Cheruyiot, a boda boda rider and Bomet Woman Rep Linet Toto during her engagment

Boda boda rider breaks silence on Linet Toto's engagement