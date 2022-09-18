RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

How former President Mwai Kibaki shared his multi-million wealth

Amos Robi

The late President Mwai Kibaki left all his wealth to his blood line beneficiaries locking out his children’s spouses and life partners.

Former President Mwai Kibaki
Former President Mwai Kibaki

Details have emerged revealing how former president Mwai Kibaki shared his multi-billion empire among his children.

In the will written by the third president for his wealth which was kept under the wraps, Kibaki noted that his estate be left to his four children Judy Wanjiku Kibaki, Jimmy Kibaki, David Kagai and Anthony Githinji as the executors of his wishes.

In his specific bequests he directs that his estate and monies being held in banks,assets, estate to be distributed equally among his children.

Identified amounts of money and/or identified assets to be distributed to persons as per his wishes, the late former president also directed that all his papers and personal effects be handed over to the Mwai Kibaki foundation.

Former President Mwai Kibaki's son Jimmy Kibaki addressing mourners during the 3rd President's burial in Othaya, Nyeri County on April 30, 2022
Former President Mwai Kibaki's son Jimmy Kibaki addressing mourners during the 3rd President's burial in Othaya, Nyeri County on April 30, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 2 things Kibaki insisted on and how he met my mother - Ocholla Mwai

Kibaki directed that his wealth be distributed along his blood line leaving out spouses or life partners to his lineage.

"Following my death then any direct blood descendants of theirs (but not any spouse or life partner) shall receive their parent's benefit if more than one in equal shares," reads the will.

After his death one Jacob Ocholla Mwai who claimed to be the former president’s first born son went to court seeking to know if the former Head of State bequeathed anything to him, maintaining that he is ready for DNA test and will accept the outcome of the same.

Ocholla narrated that the former president had assured him a portion of inheritance in his Will, admitting that meeting Kibaki after he ascended to the Presidency became a huge challenge.

Jacob Ocholla Mwai during a past interview with KTN News
Jacob Ocholla Mwai during a past interview with KTN News Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kibaki family reveals his last words

“I’ll accept the outcome of the DNA results…This is an embarrassing situation to be in but if it reaches a certain point and they say they want a DNA test I am ready for that. I am ready for them to exhume the remains of my dad and test me. I am ready for that.

“I was never able to get through his minders when he became President. After his retirement, I made numerous attempts to visit him at his Muthaiga home when he was ailing without success," he narrated.

Amos Robi

