How former President Mwai Kibaki shared his multi-million wealth

In the will written by the third president for his wealth which was kept under the wraps, Kibaki noted that his estate be left to his four children Judy Wanjiku Kibaki, Jimmy Kibaki, David Kagai and Anthony Githinji as the executors of his wishes.

In his specific bequests he directs that his estate and monies being held in banks,assets, estate to be distributed equally among his children.

Identified amounts of money and/or identified assets to be distributed to persons as per his wishes, the late former president also directed that all his papers and personal effects be handed over to the Mwai Kibaki foundation.

Kibaki directed that his wealth be distributed along his blood line leaving out spouses or life partners to his lineage.

"Following my death then any direct blood descendants of theirs (but not any spouse or life partner) shall receive their parent's benefit if more than one in equal shares," reads the will.

After his death one Jacob Ocholla Mwai who claimed to be the former president’s first born son went to court seeking to know if the former Head of State bequeathed anything to him, maintaining that he is ready for DNA test and will accept the outcome of the same.

Ocholla narrated that the former president had assured him a portion of inheritance in his Will, admitting that meeting Kibaki after he ascended to the Presidency became a huge challenge.

“I’ll accept the outcome of the DNA results…This is an embarrassing situation to be in but if it reaches a certain point and they say they want a DNA test I am ready for that. I am ready for them to exhume the remains of my dad and test me. I am ready for that.