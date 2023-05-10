Gov't announces public viewing of Mukami Kimathi's body in Nairobi

In a statement released by the Joint Organizing Committee, responsible for the funeral arrangements led by Interior PS Raymond Omollo, members of the public are invited to pay their respects to the late wife of freedon fighter Dedan Kimathi.

The public viewing will be on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi from 6:00 am to 7:00 am.

Dedan Kimathi's widow Mukami Kimathi

After the public viewing, the cortège will proceed to Mukami Kimathi's rural home in Njabini, Nyandarua County, for the burial ceremony, which will also take place on the same day.

The committee said that the family's wishes will be honoured as they lay Mukami Kimathi to rest.

For those who are unable to attend the funeral, condolence books have been made available at Mukami Kimathi's home in Njabini and at Harambee House in Nairobi.

The books provide an opportunity for people to offer their condolences, share their memories of the late heroine, and express their gratitude for her contributions to Kenya's freedom struggle.

The Joint Organizing Committee has requested that the public remains calm and respectful during this difficult time.

The late Mukami will be accorded a state-sponsored burial led by President William Ruto, according to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In announcing the state burial, Deputy President Gachagua noted that Mukami Kimathi will be laid to rest on Saturday, May 13, at her Njabini home in Nyandarua County.

"In consultation with the family and the President, we have agreed that the funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 13, at her home in Njabini, Nyandarua County, and will be presided over by President Ruto.

"We want to accord our mother a respectful final send-off, which will be carefully planned by the government," Gachagua, the self-styled son of mau mau said.

