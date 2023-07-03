Police reveal details of how kidnappers lured Kenyan socialite to death

The victims have been identified as Rachael Kanini, also known as 'Kaniss,' a popular socialite in Kamulu, and her Nigerian lover, Olujobi Gbenga, alias Omodollar.

The motive behind this gruesome crime remains unknown, and the police are currently investigating the case.

The details surrounding the murder paint a picture of a well-coordinated and sophisticated operation.

Neighbours discovers bodies of Rachael Kanini & her Nigerian boyfriend

On June 27, a neighbor stumbled upon the burnt bodies in an open field and immediately alerted the police. The late Kanini and Gbenga resided in Ridgeways Kiambu Road.

The discovery of their bodies, tortured and burnt beyond recognition, sent shockwaves throughout the community and prompted an outpouring of grief and condolences from friends, family, and fans.

How Rachael Kanini was lured to death

The investigation has revealed that the victims were kidnapped on June 25 after Gbenga called Kanini, informing her that he had been arrested by individuals posing as police officers following an accident near Muthaiga.

What transpired after that remains unclear until the day their bodies were found. It appears that Kanini was forcefully taken into Gbenga's car, which was later found burnt, while her own vehicle was abandoned in Thome area.

Police - The couple's murder was a coordinated crime

The unidentified kidnappers and killers managed to carry out their heinous act without leaving behind any traces, indicating a sophisticated and well-coordinated operation.

The bodies of the victims were discovered in Josna Farm, badly burnt with what appeared to be acid. Both bodies were naked, and their hands and legs were tied with shoelaces.

Gbenga had visible injuries on his head, stomach, and thighs, while Kanini showed no visible injuries, but the lower part of her waist was missing.

Ongoing investigation