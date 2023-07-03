The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Police reveal details of how kidnappers lured Kenyan socialite to death

Lynet Okumu

Socialite Kanini and her Nigerian boyfriend had been in a relationship for 10 years

A horrific incident has left the community in shock and disbelief as a Nigerian man and his Kenyan girlfriend were found murdered and their bodies burnt in Kamulu area, Nairobi.

The victims have been identified as Rachael Kanini, also known as 'Kaniss,' a popular socialite in Kamulu, and her Nigerian lover, Olujobi Gbenga, alias Omodollar.

The motive behind this gruesome crime remains unknown, and the police are currently investigating the case.

The details surrounding the murder paint a picture of a well-coordinated and sophisticated operation.

On June 27, a neighbor stumbled upon the burnt bodies in an open field and immediately alerted the police. The late Kanini and Gbenga resided in Ridgeways Kiambu Road.

The discovery of their bodies, tortured and burnt beyond recognition, sent shockwaves throughout the community and prompted an outpouring of grief and condolences from friends, family, and fans.

The investigation has revealed that the victims were kidnapped on June 25 after Gbenga called Kanini, informing her that he had been arrested by individuals posing as police officers following an accident near Muthaiga.

What transpired after that remains unclear until the day their bodies were found. It appears that Kanini was forcefully taken into Gbenga's car, which was later found burnt, while her own vehicle was abandoned in Thome area.

The unidentified kidnappers and killers managed to carry out their heinous act without leaving behind any traces, indicating a sophisticated and well-coordinated operation.

The bodies of the victims were discovered in Josna Farm, badly burnt with what appeared to be acid. Both bodies were naked, and their hands and legs were tied with shoelaces.

Gbenga had visible injuries on his head, stomach, and thighs, while Kanini showed no visible injuries, but the lower part of her waist was missing.

Nairobi police commander Adamson Bungei has assured the public that the investigation is underway, with experts diligently working to unravel the circumstances surrounding the brutal murders.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

ADVERTISEMENT

