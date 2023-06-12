The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

7-day hunt that rescued Ciku Muiruri's daughter from kidnappers demanding Sh500K

Amos Robi

Two suspects have since been arrested in connection to the abduction

Media personality Ciku Muiruri
Media personality Ciku Muiruri

In a good turn of events, Erica Gachoka, daughter of media personality Ciku Muiruri, and her friend Shanice Agose have been rescued by the police after being abducted for a week.

Recommended articles

The two young women went missing after taking a taxi home in Nairobi's Westlands area. However, a successful police operation led to their discovery in a house in Juja Ward, Witeithie area, off Thika Highway. Two suspects who were holding them captive were apprehended.

The rescue operation unfolded when the authorities tracked down one of the suspects in the Ngoigwa area, who was found in possession of Erica's identity card.

With this lead, the police were able to locate the house where the women were being kept, approximately 10 kilometres away in Mang'u area. Erica and Shanice appeared emaciated upon their rescue, bearing the physical toll of their traumatic experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inside the house, authorities discovered distressing evidence of the women's captivity. The room contained a mattress without a bed, jerrycans, a bucket, a plastic seat, cello tape, a rope, a candle, fake number plates, a hammer, and a knife.

Media Personality Ciku Muiruri
Media Personality Ciku Muiruri Media Personality Ciku Muiruri Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ciku Muiruri calls for help following the kidnap of her daughter

The investigation into the incident involved a multi-agency effort, with teams monitoring the movements of the kidnappers and victims throughout the week.

The kidnappers frequently switched their mobile phones on and off while making their ransom demands.

ADVERTISEMENT

During their abduction, the kidnappers demanded a ransom of Sh500,000 with Sh250,000 requested for each of the victims.

The families of Erica and Shanice were kept informed of the progress of the investigation, and various parties were engaged to assist in the probe.

On Monday, June 5, Ciku Muiruri took to her Facebook page to share the heartbreaking news of her missing daughter, who was kidnapped on Sunday, June 4.

Ciku Muiruri
Ciku Muiruri Pulse Live Kenya

READ: DCI officers ambush thugs to save kidnapped university girl

ADVERTISEMENT

The distressed mother, took to social media to seek prayers and support during the harrowing time. She shared the details of the abduction, expressing her gratitude for the power of prayer and asking her followers to join her in seeking divine intervention.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Pastor Ng'ang'a clashes with fellow pastors over selling 'holy' towel & hair

Pastor Ng'ang'a clashes with fellow pastors over selling 'holy' towel & hair

Felicity Shiru defends Thee Pluto over cheating allegations

Felicity Shiru defends Thee Pluto over cheating allegations

Boyz II Men rock Kampala in a memorable night of classic music, good vibes

Boyz II Men rock Kampala in a memorable night of classic music, good vibes

How YouTube 'millions' landed DJ Shiti in trouble

How YouTube 'millions' landed DJ Shiti in trouble

Eric Omondi's fiancée Lynne, declares stance on reports of his 'other baby’

Eric Omondi's fiancée Lynne, declares stance on reports of his 'other baby’

7-day hunt that rescued Ciku Muiruri's daughter from kidnappers demanding Sh500K

7-day hunt that rescued Ciku Muiruri's daughter from kidnappers demanding Sh500K

How Eddie Butita miraculously made Sh347K from a U.S. conference

How Eddie Butita miraculously made Sh347K from a U.S. conference

Paula Kajala explains why she hates Harmonize

Paula Kajala explains why she hates Harmonize

Hamjui jokes? - Mum's call prompts Nameless to clarify vasectomy remarks

Hamjui jokes? - Mum's call prompts Nameless to clarify vasectomy remarks

Pulse Sports

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

KTN News studios

Former KTN presenter goes back to teaching after 20 years

Media personality Anne Kiguta

Anne Kiguta's Biography: Age, education, career, net worth, husband & children

Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi

Eric Omondi jets off to the U.K. for lunch after CS Kuria's remarks

MC Jessy at the National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park Hotel

Inaitwa BREAKFAST - MC Jessy defends full plate at Ruto's event