Citizen Assembly: Nadia Mukami goes after Karen Nyamu, dresses down female politicians

Nadia who joined Citizen Assembly, a call made by several organisations on Friday, July 12, 2024 called out the politicians, accusing them of sleeping on the job and behaving in a manner that borders mocking poor Kenyans.

She noted majority have fallen short of expectations by failing to use their positions for the betterment of society and uplifting the girl child and women in Kenya.

“We want accountable governance, we have to hold each and every person accountable…Kila mtu…na to the ladies maybe wenye wamechaguliwa ama they have been given a position, wasiende kutuiabisha,” slammed the singer.

Singer Nadia Mukami

The mother of one warned the politicians in question that it will not be business as usual as Kenyans take matters into their own hands, demanding for accountability and good governance, fueled by social media.

Karen Nyamu on the receiving end

Aiming at Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu, the singer opined that the mother of three has channeled most of her energy and time in sharing more than enough details of her personal life in pursuit of celebrity status.

“We have seen the likes of Karen Nyamu, more of a socialite than a leader…It is a stray bullet but it is the truth,” Nadia slammed.

She faulted President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza administration for going for mediocrity, opining that Kenya has qualified and competent women who can serve the nation better than the current crop.

“There are many women who are deserving women, who are intellectual, who are smart, we do not need to know your personal lives,” the singer added.

She noted that after the struggle for women to rise to positions of leadership which took years and came at a huge price, it is a huge disappointment to end up with the current women in leaders with nothing to show for it.

“What have you done for the girl-child? For the longest time, women have fought, you have been given a position and all we can talk about is your life, she really needs to check herself,” Nadia added.

Nominated senator Karen Nyamu

Karen Nyamu who has been flaunting her life on social media has come under scrutiny in recent days.