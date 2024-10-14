Justice Mrima among 3 judges appointed to hear petition against Gachagua impeachment

The petition seeks to prevent Parliament from impeaching DP Gachagua.

They argue that any move to impeach him would be politically motivated and a violation of the Constitution.

Gachagua has maintained that the impeachment process is a coordinated effort by certain political factions seeking to undermine his role in the government.

Chief Justice Martha Koome speaks during a past function Pulse Live Kenya

Below are the judges appointed to the bench

Hon. Justice Anthony Charo Mrima

Justice Anthony Charo Mrima, born in Kilifi County, was appointed as a High Court Judge in 2014. Over the course of his career, he has served in various High Court divisions, including Kakamega, Migori, the Constitutional and Human Rights Division at Milimani, and Kitale.

His academic background includes a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Nairobi, and he is currently pursuing a Master of Laws (LLM) in International Human Rights at Liverpool John Moores University in the UK.

Justice Anthony Charo Mrima Pulse Live Kenya

Justice Mrima was admitted to the Bar in 1998 and has completed specialised training in corporate governance, mediation, election preparedness, and alternative justice systems.

His previous experience includes leadership roles such as the Board Chairman of the Coast Water Services Board, National Chairman of the Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK), and Chairman of both ASK Mombasa and the Kilifi Water and Sewerage Company.

He is also involved in various educational and religious institutions, serving as a Board of Governors (BOG) member for multiple high schools and as an advisor for Soul Ministries International Church in Mombasa.

Justice Mrima's exemplary judicial work was recognised when he received the prestigious 2023 Best Judge of the Year award from the Law Society of Kenya.

Hon. Lady Justice (Dr.) Freda Mugambi

Hon. Lady Justice (Dr.) Freda Mugambi, hailing from Meru County, was appointed as a Judge of the High Court in 2022, where she has since served at the Milimani High Court's Commercial and Tax Division.

Her legal education includes a Doctor of Laws (LLD) degree from the University of Pretoria in South Africa, a Master of Laws (LLM) in Commercial Law from the University of Birmingham in the UK, and a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from Moi University in Kenya.

Justice Freda Mugambi Pulse Live Kenya

She also holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law and was admitted to the Bar in 2002.

Justice Mugambi has attended numerous training programs, including the Strategic Leadership Development Program (SLDP) and mediation certification courses.

Her professional background is diverse, having served as the Deputy Director for Judicial Education and Curriculum Development at the Kenya Judiciary Academy, and previously as the Director of Examinations at the Council of Legal Education.

Justice Mugambi also has teaching experience at both university level and the Kenya School of Law.

In addition to her judicial duties, she continues to play a vital role in the judiciary's educational efforts as Deputy Director of the Kenya Judiciary Academy.

Hon. Justice Eric Kennedy Okumu Ogola

Justice Eric Kennedy Okumu Ogola currently serves as the Principal Judge of the High Court, a position he assumed in September 2022. His judicial career began in 2011 when he was appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Kenya.

Over the years, he has held several significant judicial roles, including his tenure as a Judge in the Milimani Commercial Division from 2011 to 2016, and his service as the Presiding Judge at the Mombasa High Court between 2016 and 2021. He also served at the Eldoret High Court from 2021 until his election as Principal Judge.

Justice Eric Kennedy Okumu Ogola Pulse Live Kenya

Justice Ogola is a legal scholar, having earned his Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of Nairobi and a Master of Laws (LLM) in Maritime Law from the University of Cape Town.

He was admitted to the Roll of Advocates in 1992 and practiced law for two decades, specialising in Admiralty and Maritime Law, Commercial Law, and Labour Law.

Notably, he is one of Kenya’s few experts in Maritime Law, having been a member of the Taskforce on the Review of Maritime Laws.

This taskforce played a key role in aligning Kenya’s maritime laws with international conventions, leading to the establishment of the Kenya Maritime Authority and the revision of the Merchant Shipping Act.

Justice Ogola has also provided consultation for the World Bank and the Ministry of Transport, contributing to the development of Maritime Legislation.

Before joining the judiciary, he lectured law at the University of Nairobi, where he was the founder lecturer of the Nairobi University Mombasa Law Campus in 2008.

