Profiles of 5 top lawyers picked to prosecute Gachagua's impeachment in Senate

The Senate is preparing to hear the impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua later this week.
The National Assembly has picked 2 MPs from ODM, and one each from UDA, Ford Kenya, and the Maendeleo Chap Chap parties.
With the hearing scheduled just days away, the National Assembly has taken steps in accordance with its standing orders, nominating several key MPs to make representations on its behalf.
The move follows days of intense debate and speculation over the Deputy President’s political future.
Last week the 281 MPs voted to impeach DP Gachagua against 44 who voted against it.
At the heart of the motion is Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, who initially tabled the impeachment motion.
Mutuse, along with other MPs, will present their case before a special committee in the Senate, as allowed under Senate Standing Orders Section 73, Sub-section 5.
As the Senate’s special committee gears up for the hearing, political analysts are closely watching the developments.
The outcome could potentially lead to the removal of the Deputy President from office, making this one of the most significant political events in recent Kenyan history.
Profiles of top lawyers picked to prosecute Gachagua's impeachment at the Senate
Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse
Mover of the Impeachment Motion
Education
- Master of Laws (LL.M), University of Nairobi (2015-2016)
- Bachelor of Laws (LL.B), University of Nairobi (2003-2014)
- Bar Examination/Professional Diploma, Kenya School of Law (2016-2018)
- Makueni Boys High School (1994-1997)
- Kanyangu Primary School (1986-1993)
Professional Background:
- Chief of Staff, County Government of Machakos (2013-2022)
- Regional Coordinator, Maendeleo Resource Trust (2007-2008)
- Communication Officer, Cabinet Office of the Government Spokesperson (2004-2007)
Tharaka MP George Murugara
Education
- Diploma in Laws, Kenya School of Law (1991-1992)
- Law Degree, University of Nairobi (1988-1991)
- Kabarak High School (1986 - 1987)
- Mang'u High School (1982-1985)
- Tharaka Primary (1975-1981)
Professional Background
- Advocate and Partner, Hamilton Harrison and Mathews (1993-2016)
- MP, National Assembly (2017-2022)
Committee Memberships:
- Chair of Justice Legal Affairs Committee (2022- to date)
- Justice and Legal Committee (2017-2022)
- Delegated Legislation Committee (2017-2022)
Kanduyi MP John Makali
Education
- Post Graduate Diploma in Law, Kenya School of Law (1994-1995)
- Bachelor of Laws (LLB), University of Nairobi (1990-1994)
- St. Patrick’s High School Iten
- Bungoma Boys High School
- Musikoma Primary School
Professional Background
- Speaker, County Assembly of Bungoma (2013-2017)
- Senior Partner, M/S J.O. Makali and Company Advocates (1998-2022)
- Associate, M/S Wetang’ula and Company Advocates (1996-1998)
Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo Senior Counsel
Education
- Master of Laws (LL.M), University of Nairobi (2002-2004)
- Diploma in Law, Kenya School of Law (1996)
- Bachelor of Laws (LL.B), University of Nairobi (1991-1995)
- Maranda High School
Professional Background
- Senior Partner, Rachier & Amollo LLP (2000-present)
- Chairperson, Commission of Administrative Justice (2011-2016)
Committee Memberships
- Justice and Legal Affairs Committee, Vice-Chair (2020)
- Public Accounts Committee, Member (2018-2022)
Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma
Education
- Master of Laws (LL.M), University of Nairobi (2006-2008)
- Postgraduate Diploma in Legal Studies, Kenya School of Law (2000-2001)
- Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) University of Nairobi (1996-2000)
- St. Joseph’s High School, Rapogi
- Ndiru Primary School
Professional Background
- MP, Homa Bay Town Constituency (2013-present)
- Lecturer, University of Nairobi and Kenya School of Law (2009-2012)
- Partner, Lumumba Mumma & Kaluma Advocates (2004-2012)
- Associate. B. M. Musau & Co. Advocates (2002-2003)
- Pupilage, Lumumba & Mumma Advocates (2000-2001)