The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Profiles of 5 top lawyers picked to prosecute Gachagua's impeachment in Senate

Denis Mwangi

The National Assembly has picked 2 MPs from ODM, and one each from UDA, Ford Kenya, and the Maendeleo Chap Chap parties.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

The Senate is preparing to hear the impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua later this week.

Recommended articles

With the hearing scheduled just days away, the National Assembly has taken steps in accordance with its standing orders, nominating several key MPs to make representations on its behalf.

The move follows days of intense debate and speculation over the Deputy President’s political future.

Last week the 281 MPs voted to impeach DP Gachagua against 44 who voted against it.

ADVERTISEMENT
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in the National Assembly
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in the National Assembly Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in the National Assembly Pulse Live Kenya

At the heart of the motion is Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, who initially tabled the impeachment motion.

Mutuse, along with other MPs, will present their case before a special committee in the Senate, as allowed under Senate Standing Orders Section 73, Sub-section 5.

As the Senate’s special committee gears up for the hearing, political analysts are closely watching the developments.

The outcome could potentially lead to the removal of the Deputy President from office, making this one of the most significant political events in recent Kenyan history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mover of the Impeachment Motion

Education

  • Master of Laws (LL.M), University of Nairobi (2015-2016)
  • Bachelor of Laws (LL.B), University of Nairobi (2003-2014)
  • Bar Examination/Professional Diploma, Kenya School of Law (2016-2018)
  • Makueni Boys High School (1994-1997)
  • Kanyangu Primary School (1986-1993)
ADVERTISEMENT
Kibwezi West MP Eckomas Mwengi Mutuse
Kibwezi West MP Eckomas Mwengi Mutuse Kibwezi West MP Eckomas Mwengi Mutuse Pulse Live Kenya

Professional Background:

  • Chief of Staff, County Government of Machakos (2013-2022)
  • Regional Coordinator, Maendeleo Resource Trust (2007-2008)
  • Communication Officer, Cabinet Office of the Government Spokesperson (2004-2007)

Education

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Diploma in Laws, Kenya School of Law (1991-1992)
  • Law Degree, University of Nairobi (1988-1991)
  • Kabarak High School (1986 - 1987)
  • Mang'u High School (1982-1985)
  • Tharaka Primary (1975-1981)

Professional Background

  • Advocate and Partner, Hamilton Harrison and Mathews (1993-2016)
  • MP, National Assembly (2017-2022)
Tharaka MP George Murugara
Tharaka MP George Murugara Tharaka MP George Murugara Pulse Live Kenya

Committee Memberships:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Chair of Justice Legal Affairs Committee (2022- to date)
  • Justice and Legal Committee (2017-2022)
  • Delegated Legislation Committee (2017-2022)

Education

  • Post Graduate Diploma in Law, Kenya School of Law (1994-1995)
  • Bachelor of Laws (LLB), University of Nairobi (1990-1994)
  • St. Patrick’s High School Iten
  • Bungoma Boys High School
  • Musikoma Primary School
Speaker Moses Wetangula with Kanduyi MP John Makali
Speaker Moses Wetangula with Kanduyi MP John Makali Speaker Moses Wetangula with Kanduyi MP John Makali Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Professional Background

  • Speaker, County Assembly of Bungoma (2013-2017)
  • Senior Partner, M/S J.O. Makali and Company Advocates (1998-2022)
  • Associate, M/S Wetang’ula and Company Advocates (1996-1998)

Education

  • Master of Laws (LL.M), University of Nairobi (2002-2004)
  • Diploma in Law, Kenya School of Law (1996)
  • Bachelor of Laws (LL.B), University of Nairobi (1991-1995)
  • Maranda High School
ADVERTISEMENT

Professional Background

  • Senior Partner, Rachier & Amollo LLP (2000-present)
  • Chairperson, Commission of Administrative Justice (2011-2016)
Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo
Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo Pulse Live Kenya

Committee Memberships

  • Justice and Legal Affairs Committee, Vice-Chair (2020)
  • Public Accounts Committee, Member (2018-2022)
ADVERTISEMENT

Education

  • Master of Laws (LL.M), University of Nairobi (2006-2008)
  • Postgraduate Diploma in Legal Studies, Kenya School of Law (2000-2001)
  • Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) University of Nairobi (1996-2000)
  • St. Joseph’s High School, Rapogi
  • Ndiru Primary School

Professional Background

  • MP, Homa Bay Town Constituency (2013-present)
  • Lecturer, University of Nairobi and Kenya School of Law (2009-2012)
  • Partner, Lumumba Mumma & Kaluma Advocates (2004-2012)
  • Associate. B. M. Musau & Co. Advocates (2002-2003)
  • Pupilage, Lumumba & Mumma Advocates (2000-2001)
ADVERTISEMENT
Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma
Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma Pulse Live Kenya
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Profiles of 5 top lawyers picked to prosecute Gachagua's impeachment in Senate

Profiles of 5 top lawyers picked to prosecute Gachagua's impeachment in Senate

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga's son dies at 50

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga's son dies at 50

Veteran radio presenter dies

Veteran radio presenter dies

Gachagua's message to Mt Kenya at event skipped by Ruto ahead of Senate trial

Gachagua's message to Mt Kenya at event skipped by Ruto ahead of Senate trial

List of 5 MPs & senior state officials whose speeches have been cut short this week

List of 5 MPs & senior state officials whose speeches have been cut short this week

Ruto skips event where DP Gachagua is expected

Ruto skips event where DP Gachagua is expected

Charlene picks up fight with Kenyan demanding President Ruto's resignation

Charlene picks up fight with Kenyan demanding President Ruto's resignation

Why Tana River governor Dhadho Godhana & MP Said Hiribae have been arrested

Why Tana River governor Dhadho Godhana & MP Said Hiribae have been arrested

Popular graffiti artist seeks financial support for crucial medical procedure

Popular graffiti artist seeks financial support for crucial medical procedure

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ababu Namwamba (Youth Affairs, Sport & Creative Economy)

Ababu Namwamba secures new role as President of Africa-China Legal Alliance

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Gachagua reveals secret details of Ruto's power-sharing deals

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula

Speaker Wetangula sharply criticises DP Gachagua's explosive address

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in the National Assembly

DP Gachagua's reaction to impeachment vote