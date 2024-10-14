Profiles of 5 top lawyers picked to prosecute Gachagua's impeachment in Senate

With the hearing scheduled just days away, the National Assembly has taken steps in accordance with its standing orders, nominating several key MPs to make representations on its behalf.

The move follows days of intense debate and speculation over the Deputy President’s political future.

Last week the 281 MPs voted to impeach DP Gachagua against 44 who voted against it.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in the National Assembly Pulse Live Kenya

At the heart of the motion is Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, who initially tabled the impeachment motion.

Mutuse, along with other MPs, will present their case before a special committee in the Senate, as allowed under Senate Standing Orders Section 73, Sub-section 5.

As the Senate’s special committee gears up for the hearing, political analysts are closely watching the developments.

The outcome could potentially lead to the removal of the Deputy President from office, making this one of the most significant political events in recent Kenyan history.

Profiles of top lawyers picked to prosecute Gachagua's impeachment at the Senate

Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse

Mover of the Impeachment Motion

Education

Master of Laws (LL.M), University of Nairobi (2015-2016)

Bachelor of Laws (LL.B), University of Nairobi (2003-2014)

Bar Examination/Professional Diploma, Kenya School of Law (2016-2018)

Makueni Boys High School (1994-1997)

Kanyangu Primary School (1986-1993)

Kibwezi West MP Eckomas Mwengi Mutuse Pulse Live Kenya

Professional Background:

Chief of Staff, County Government of Machakos (2013-2022)

Regional Coordinator, Maendeleo Resource Trust (2007-2008)

Communication Officer, Cabinet Office of the Government Spokesperson (2004-2007)

Tharaka MP George Murugara

Education

Diploma in Laws, Kenya School of Law (1991-1992)

Law Degree, University of Nairobi (1988-1991)

Kabarak High School (1986 - 1987)

Mang'u High School (1982-1985)

Tharaka Primary (1975-1981)

Professional Background

Advocate and Partner, Hamilton Harrison and Mathews (1993-2016)

MP, National Assembly (2017-2022)

Tharaka MP George Murugara Pulse Live Kenya

Committee Memberships:

Chair of Justice Legal Affairs Committee (2022- to date)

Justice and Legal Committee (2017-2022)

Delegated Legislation Committee (2017-2022)

Kanduyi MP John Makali

Education

Post Graduate Diploma in Law, Kenya School of Law (1994-1995)

Bachelor of Laws (LLB), University of Nairobi (1990-1994)

St. Patrick’s High School Iten

Bungoma Boys High School

Musikoma Primary School

Speaker Moses Wetangula with Kanduyi MP John Makali Pulse Live Kenya

Professional Background

Speaker, County Assembly of Bungoma (2013-2017)

Senior Partner, M/S J.O. Makali and Company Advocates (1998-2022)

Associate, M/S Wetang’ula and Company Advocates (1996-1998)

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo Senior Counsel

Education

Master of Laws (LL.M), University of Nairobi (2002-2004)

Diploma in Law, Kenya School of Law (1996)

Bachelor of Laws (LL.B), University of Nairobi (1991-1995)

Maranda High School

Professional Background

Senior Partner, Rachier & Amollo LLP (2000-present)

Chairperson, Commission of Administrative Justice (2011-2016)

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo Pulse Live Kenya

Committee Memberships

Justice and Legal Affairs Committee, Vice-Chair (2020)

Public Accounts Committee, Member (2018-2022)

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma

Education

Master of Laws (LL.M), University of Nairobi (2006-2008)

Postgraduate Diploma in Legal Studies, Kenya School of Law (2000-2001)

Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) University of Nairobi (1996-2000)

St. Joseph’s High School, Rapogi

Ndiru Primary School

Professional Background

MP, Homa Bay Town Constituency (2013-present)

Lecturer, University of Nairobi and Kenya School of Law (2009-2012)

Partner, Lumumba Mumma & Kaluma Advocates (2004-2012)

Associate. B. M. Musau & Co. Advocates (2002-2003)

Pupilage, Lumumba & Mumma Advocates (2000-2001)

