The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CJ Koome unveils upgraded security protocol for all courts

Denis Mwangi

Starting June 24, all Kenyans who use courts including police officers, judicial officers and members of the public will have to comply

Chief Justice Martha Koome speaks during a past function
Chief Justice Martha Koome speaks during a past function
  • Chief Justice Martha Koome has announced the resumption of court services in Kenya with comprehensive security measures
  • Enhanced security measures will include controlled access, identification tags, and parking restrictions
  • Long-term security measures are being implemented in collaboration with other agencies

Recommended articles

Chief Justice Martha Koome has announced the resumption of services at the Makadara Law Courts alongside comprehensive security measures across all court stations in Kenya.

This announcement follows the tragic shooting incident that claimed the life of the late Monica Kivuti, Principal Magistrate at the Makadara Law Courts.

Chief Justice Martha Koome during a past function
Chief Justice Martha Koome during a past function Chief Justice Martha Koome during a past function Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Enhanced Security Measures for All Courts

In response to the recent incident, Chief Justice Martha Koome has mandated several security measures to be implemented across all courts in the country from June 24.

Searches & Access Control

Enhanced search protocols will be in place to prevent unauthorised access to court premises. Only accredited officers will be allowed to enter courts with firearms.

Identification Tags

ADVERTISEMENT

All judicial officers and staff must wear name tags within court premises. Other court users, including advocates and police officers, must provide identification documents for access.

Parking Restrictions

Access to court parking will be limited to vehicles with serialized Judiciary car stickers. Temporary passes will be issued to designated visitors.

Access to Judges and Judicial Officers' Chambers

Measures will ensure restricted access to judges' and magistrates' chambers, with the Office of the Chief Registrar monitoring compliance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Customer Care Desks

To reduce congestion, customer care desks will be equipped with adequate staff and ICT equipment to provide optimal services.

Chief Justice Martha Koome meets Police IG Japheth Koome at the Supreme Court Building on February 13, 2023
Chief Justice Martha Koome meets Police IG Japheth Koome at the Supreme Court Building on February 13, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Infrastructural Adjustments

Stations will submit requests for any necessary infrastructural adjustments to address identified security gaps. Makeshift structures and tents will be removed to ensure safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

Long-Term Security Measures

The Judiciary Leadership Team, HR Directorate, and Judiciary Security Management Committee will work with other agencies to implement long-term security measures, ensuring the safety and well-being of all court users.

Chief Justice Koome expressed gratitude to the public and stakeholders for their support during this challenging period.

She emphasised the Judiciary's commitment to ensuring a secure environment for the delivery of justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

After extensive consultations with security agencies, the leadership of Makadara Law Courts, and various judicial associations, a clear timeline for the re-opening and resumption of services has been established:

From June 24 to June 26, the Judiciary will focus on the psychological well-being of its staff.

This includes trauma counselling for judicial officers and court staff, led by professional counsellors.

President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with Chief Justice Martha Koome and judges during the launch of the State of the Judiciary and the Administration of Justice annual report on November 4, 2022
President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with Chief Justice Martha Koome and judges during the launch of the State of the Judiciary and the Administration of Justice annual report on November 4, 2022 President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with Chief Justice Martha Koome and judges during the launch of the State of the Judiciary and the Administration of Justice annual report on November 4, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Concurrently, the Directorate of Building Services will dismantle makeshift structures to enhance security.

ADVERTISEMENT

On June 27, a meeting of the Makadara Law Courts Court Users Committee (CUC) will discuss the modalities of resuming court operations and review new security measures.

The CUC will also provide guidelines on hearing modalities and the use of virtual courts to reduce congestion.

On June 28, Court diaries will be reorganised to assign new dates for pending matters, following the recommendations of the CUC.

Plea-taking sessions will resume from July 1, but only in secured and fit-for-purpose courtrooms. Hearings and mentions will proceed as advised by the CUC.

A notice will be issued on new dates for cases affected during the suspension period.

ADVERTISEMENT

This will include directions on mention dates, payment of cash bail, and guidance on virtual hearings for pending matters.

During this transition period, matters from Makadara Law Courts will be handled at Milimani Law Courts to avoid further delays in judicial processes.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CJ Koome unveils upgraded security protocol for all courts

CJ Koome unveils upgraded security protocol for all courts

Ex NTV star Salim Swaleh among senior officials arrested in crackdown - Here's what we know

Ex NTV star Salim Swaleh among senior officials arrested in crackdown - Here's what we know

CS Murkomen initiates process for increasing Road Maintenance Levy proposed in Finance Bill 2024

CS Murkomen initiates process for increasing Road Maintenance Levy proposed in Finance Bill 2024

Kenyans protest abduction of volunteer doctor saving lives during Finance Bill demos

Kenyans protest abduction of volunteer doctor saving lives during Finance Bill demos

Finance Bill protests at midnight: How demos went down at nightclubs across the country

Finance Bill protests at midnight: How demos went down at nightclubs across the country

Protests break out at ACK Nyahururu church where Ruto & Gachagua are attending service [Video]

Protests break out at ACK Nyahururu church where Ruto & Gachagua are attending service [Video]

How gen z took Finance Bill protest to church with #OccupyChurches trending

How gen z took Finance Bill protest to church with #OccupyChurches trending

Ruto’s revamped security in Nyahururu: Mandatory search, screening equipment & police presence

Ruto’s revamped security in Nyahururu: Mandatory search, screening equipment & police presence

Nigerian pastor who prophesied Ruto’s win releases new prophesy & changes he should make

Nigerian pastor who prophesied Ruto’s win releases new prophesy & changes he should make

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The late Chief Inspector Samson Kipchirchir Kipruto who was shot dead at Makadara law courts after shooting and killing a judge

Tale of commander who killed magistrate: Health struggles, 3 wives & harassment claims

An undercover police officer arrests an activist within the Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD) during a demonstration against the Financial Bill 2023. Photo by John Ochieng

Kenyans share tips on how to identify undercover police officers during protests

President William Ruto signs a document at State House, Nairobi on May 2, 2024

8 stages all bills go through before assent by the President

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka in Ruiru on Friday, June 21

Kalonzo speaks on Mudavadi’s prediction & what he admires in DP Gachagua