CJ Koome unveils upgraded security protocol for all courts

Chief Justice Martha Koome has announced the resumption of services at the Makadara Law Courts alongside comprehensive security measures across all court stations in Kenya.

This announcement follows the tragic shooting incident that claimed the life of the late Monica Kivuti, Principal Magistrate at the Makadara Law Courts.

Chief Justice Martha Koome

Enhanced Security Measures for All Courts

In response to the recent incident, Chief Justice Martha Koome has mandated several security measures to be implemented across all courts in the country from June 24.

Searches & Access Control

Enhanced search protocols will be in place to prevent unauthorised access to court premises. Only accredited officers will be allowed to enter courts with firearms.

Identification Tags

All judicial officers and staff must wear name tags within court premises. Other court users, including advocates and police officers, must provide identification documents for access.

Parking Restrictions

Access to court parking will be limited to vehicles with serialized Judiciary car stickers. Temporary passes will be issued to designated visitors.

Access to Judges and Judicial Officers' Chambers

Measures will ensure restricted access to judges' and magistrates' chambers, with the Office of the Chief Registrar monitoring compliance.

Customer Care Desks

To reduce congestion, customer care desks will be equipped with adequate staff and ICT equipment to provide optimal services.



Infrastructural Adjustments

Stations will submit requests for any necessary infrastructural adjustments to address identified security gaps. Makeshift structures and tents will be removed to ensure safety.

Long-Term Security Measures

The Judiciary Leadership Team, HR Directorate, and Judiciary Security Management Committee will work with other agencies to implement long-term security measures, ensuring the safety and well-being of all court users.

Chief Justice Koome expressed gratitude to the public and stakeholders for their support during this challenging period.

She emphasised the Judiciary's commitment to ensuring a secure environment for the delivery of justice.

Resumption of Services at Makadara Law Courts

After extensive consultations with security agencies, the leadership of Makadara Law Courts, and various judicial associations, a clear timeline for the re-opening and resumption of services has been established:

From June 24 to June 26, the Judiciary will focus on the psychological well-being of its staff.

This includes trauma counselling for judicial officers and court staff, led by professional counsellors.

President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with Chief Justice Martha Koome and judges during the launch of the State of the Judiciary and the Administration of Justice annual report on November 4, 2022

Concurrently, the Directorate of Building Services will dismantle makeshift structures to enhance security.

On June 27, a meeting of the Makadara Law Courts Court Users Committee (CUC) will discuss the modalities of resuming court operations and review new security measures.

The CUC will also provide guidelines on hearing modalities and the use of virtual courts to reduce congestion.

On June 28, Court diaries will be reorganised to assign new dates for pending matters, following the recommendations of the CUC.

Plea-taking sessions will resume from July 1, but only in secured and fit-for-purpose courtrooms. Hearings and mentions will proceed as advised by the CUC.

A notice will be issued on new dates for cases affected during the suspension period.

This will include directions on mention dates, payment of cash bail, and guidance on virtual hearings for pending matters.