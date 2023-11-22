The sports category has moved to a new website.

Such money is not coming - Gachagua dismisses governors on Sh10B El-Nino funds

Denis Mwangi

Clash between Rigathi Gachagua and Mombasa Governor Nassir escalates as the Deputy President stamps authority

File image of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking during a church service
File image of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking during a church service

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir have been trading accusations over the handling of the El Nino-induced floods in parts of the county.

On Tuesday November 21, Deputy President Gachagua visited Mombasa and publicly criticized Governor Nassir for alleged inaction, accusing him of allowing residents to suffer without adequate support in the aftermath of the heavy rains.

Gachagua challenged the governor to allocate funds for immediate relief efforts, urging him to suspend other programs temporarily to prioritize the needs of the affected residents.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua flags of relief assistance to Kenyans affected by El-Nino rains in Mombasa County on November 21, 2023
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua flags of relief assistance to Kenyans affected by El-Nino rains in Mombasa County on November 21, 2023
"We don't want any governor to blame the national government for lack of support. Governors too have budgets, and if people are dying, what use is that money in the bank?

"They should suspend all programs and help the people with food, blankets, and medical supplies. We will go back to development once we are through with this crisis," Gachagua declared in Mombasa.

In response, Governor Nassir defended his administration's actions, denying claims of negligence.

He asserted that the County Government of Mombasa had managed its disaster response using internal revenue sources and support from organizations such as the Red Cross and other NGOs.

Nassir called for an investigation into the alleged disbursement of Sh10 billion by the National Government, questioning its destination and emphasizing that it did not reach the counties.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir during a past meeting
Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir during a past meeting

The clash escalated on Wednesday when Deputy President Gachagua fired back, refuting Governor Nassir's claims and emphasizing the agreed-upon coordination framework between the national government, county governments, and development partners.

Gachagua clarified that the funds for intervention were not intended to be directly disbursed to the counties but would be channeled through county coordination teams, co-chaired by county commissioners and governors.

"We are shocked to see governors complaining that they are yet to receive money for El Nino from the national government; such money is not coming.

"They are expected to use emergency money within their financial provision or reallocate money within their budget to intervene for the people they govern," Gachagua asserted.

DP Rigathi Gachagua
DP Rigathi Gachagua

However, the DP's recent remarks contradict statement made in Mombasa a day earlier.

"From the National Treasury, we have released money to the governors, more than Sh10 billion," he said.

As the verbal sparring continues, the focus remains on the pressing needs of the flood-affected residents, with the public hoping for swift resolution and effective collaboration between the national and county governments to address the crisis.

Denis Mwangi

