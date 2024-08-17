I have 17 damning accusations: Malala threatens to send UDA bigshots packing

The former lawmaker has maintained that Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwah were the masterminds of the coup as part of a wider scheme Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment being the climax.

“Exception is taken to a statement making rounds by one Mr Hassan Omar, a former UDA party gubernatorial aspirant, purporting to justify the internal coup that was orchestrated within the party leading to my illegal ouster as Secretary General, and his juvenile effort to defend the coup plotters, Mrs Cecily Mbarire and Mr Kimani Ichungwa.

“As I indicated in my earlier statement, I have 17 more damning accusations I will be presenting before the UDA party’s Internal Disputes Resolution Committee (IDRC), implicating these coup plotters, and revolving around the UDA party and the intentional and consistent mismanagement by these individuals.” Malal warned.

File image of Cleophas Malala, President William Ruto and Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire Pulse Live Kenya

He noted that once he unleashes the accusations, those behind the coup that saw him kicked out and replaced by Hassan Omar will have no option but to exit the party.

“By the time I am done, Mr Omar and the coup plotters will not wait to be asked to vacate the party. Meanwhile, he should be advised to relax and await their fate, but also be cautioned that he has no moral authority to speak on this matter or any other pertaining to the UDA party.” He added.

Association with DP Gachagua and 2027 politics

The former UDA secretary General found himself in the eye of the storm, blaming his woes on politics and association with DP Gachagua.

"My ouster had nothing to do with incompetence or my inability to run the UDA party," Malala stated.

"It was a well-choreographed script intended to climax with the impeachment of the Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua," he added.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with Cleophas Malala at UDA party headquarters Pulse Live Kenya

He also linked the development to personal ambitions championed by leaders from the Mount Kenya region.

"The impeachment had everything to do with egocentric 2027 and 2032 politics from the Mt. Kenya region," Malala added.