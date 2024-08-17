UDA goes after Cleophas Malala, threatens to drag him to court

The part cited Malala’s continued use of its paraphernalia including its emblems and insignia for personal gain as unacceptable.

UDA lawyer Adrian Kamotho Njenga issued Malala with a “Cease and Desist” order, noting that he is no longer holding any office in the party and as such he should not use its symbols that are legally protected.

"You have extended your drama spree to using official party emblems and insignia to your theatrical adventures. We take the liberty to remind you that all party accoutrements and trappings are part of UDA's intellectual property portfolio, well registered and secured by, among others, Article 11 of the Constitution, the Industrial Property Act (Cap 509) and the Trade Marks Act, (Cap 506)," read part of the letter authored by UDA party lawyer.

Pulse Live Kenya

UDA threatens legal action

The lawyer added that unauthorized use could lead to serious consequences.

"So that your tribulations do not escalate to monumental proportions, we are duly instructed to caution you to cease and desist from further unauthorised use of the official logo of the UDA or any other official party paraphernalia, while scripting your theatrics

"In the absence of such compliance, we have strict instructions to subject you to such legal anointing as necessary to enable you to appreciate the reason as to why he-goats scream at night," concluded the letter.” Kamotho warned.

The former lawmaker who was dramatically kicked out of office at dawn has maintained that he was ousted illegally.

Malala links his troubles to DP Rigathi Gachagua

According to Malala, his close working relationship with Deputy President Gachagua made him a target for senior party officials, leading to his ouster.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with Cleophas Malala at UDA party headquarters Pulse Live Kenya

"My ouster had nothing to do with incompetence or my inability to run the UDA party.

"It was a well-choreographed script intended to climax with the impeachment of the Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua," Malala stated when he addressed the press on August 15.